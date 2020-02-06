Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona, Copa del Rey 2019–20 Free Live Streaming Online in India: Watch Live Telecast of Quarter-Final Encounter on TV in IST & Free Football Score Updates

Barcelona (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona Free Live Streaming Online & Telecast in India: Barcelona have an away game against Athletic Bilbao in the quarter-finals of the 2019-20 Copa Del Rey. The week has been tough for Barcelona with off-field controversies after an Instagram post from skipper Lionel Messi criticising the clubs hierarchy. Manager Quique Setien will hope the team will not let these distractions overshadow such an important game in their season. The Catalonians currently trail Real Madrid by three points in the league and have important European games coming up later this month. Opponents Athletic Bilbao are a decent outfit and are currently placed 9th in the Spanish La Liga. They beat Barcelona earlier this season at home and will love to repeat the performance tonight. Meanwhile, fans searching for Athletic Bilbao vs FC Barcelona, Copa del Rey 2019-20 quarter-final match live telecast, online live streaming and score updates, please scroll down. Lionel Messi vs Eric Abidal, Barcelona Manager Quique Setien Spills the Beans on the Spat Ahead of Athletic Bilbao Match.

Arturo Vidal did not play against Levante but has been declared fit to take part in the game against Athletic Bilbao. Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele continue to remain sidelined for the visitors with long term injuries. Ansu Fati has looked bright in the matches he has played so far and is likely to start tonight. His combination play with Lionel Messi can open up a stubborn Athletic Bilbao defence which concedes few at home. In midfield, it will Frenkie de Jong and Sergio Bosquets who will act as a double pivot..

Iker Muniain, once dubbed the Spanish Messi by media will the main going forward for the home side and he will be supported by Asier Villabire. Dani Garcia is known for his energy and an eye for inch-perfect passes. The Spanish midfielder needs to stamp his authority on the game if Bilbao are to carve out openings against a quality side like Barcelona.

When is Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona, Copa del Rey 2019-20 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

FC Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao match in the quarter-finals of Copa del Rey 2019-20 will be played at the San Mames Stadium on February 07, 2020 (Friday). The quarter-final encounter is scheduled to start at 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona, Copa del Rey 2019-20 Football Match in India?

Unfortunately, the Athletic Bilbao vs FC Barcelona quarter-final clash in Copa del Rey 2019-20 will not be telecast live in India as there are no official broadcasters available for the tournament in India. Fans can, however, follow the game on online platforms.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona, Copa del Rey 2019-20 Football Match in India?

Since there are no broadcasters available for Copa del Rey 2019-20 in India there will also be no live streaming available for the Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona quarter-final clash. Fans can, however, follow Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao’s official Facebook pages for live streaming details. Barcelona have often failed to turn up in certain away games this season which is a big worry for Quique Setien. There is a feeling, Athletic Bilbao will win this one to make it to the semis.