Barcelona meets Athletic Club in the quarter-finals of the Copa Del Rey with the Catalonians looking to secure their third win on the bounce in all competitions. The club currently lies third in La Liga, 8 points off first-placed Girona but with a game in hand. They have had a mini-revival of sorts in the league and the mood is a lot more positive after the drubbing at the hands of Real Madrid in the Supercopa de Espana. Athletic Club are heading into the game on the back of four wins in their last five matches in the league and their home fans have been largely good this term. They will be confident of making a proper contest of this game. Cristiano Ronaldo’s Injury Leads Al-Nassr to Postpone Two-Game Tour of China; Portugal Star Apologises to Chinese Fans.

Inigo Ruiz de Galaretta is back training with the first team for Athletic Bilbao and is likely to play some part in the game. Mikel Vesga, Oscar De Marcos, and Dani Garcia are still injured and will not feature here. Iker Muniain has been around for some time in Spanish football and his experience should come in handy. Ander Herrera will be tasked with breaking up play for the home side.

Marcos Alonso, Inigo Martinez, Gavi, and Raphinha continue to miss games for Barcelona and there is no date for their return yet. Robert Lewandowski leads the attack for the visitors and he will be flanked by Ferran Torres and Joao Felix. Pedri and Frenkie de Jong provide the stability in midfield allowing Ilkay Gundogan to make those late runs in the box. Athletic Club are yet to taste defeat in their last 11 home matches. Expect them to fight hard here and somehow manage to make it to the semi-final. Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami Loses 1–0 to FC Dallas in a Club-Friendly Football Match.

When is Athletic Club vs Barcelona, Copa del Rey 2023–24 Quarterfinal Football Match? Date, Time and Venue

Athletic Club are set to take on Barcelona in a quarterfinal match in Copa del Rey 2023-24 on Thursday, January 25. The Athletic Club vs Barcelona match will be played at San Mames, Spain and it starts at 2:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Athletic Club vs Barcelona, Copa del Rey 2023–24 Quarterfinal Football Match?

Unfortunately, there would be no live telecast available of the Athletic Club vs Barcelona Copa del Rey quarterfinal match in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Hence, fans will not be able to watch the Athletic Club vs Barcelona telecast on their TV sets in India. For live streaming details, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming of Athletic Club vs Barcelona, Copa del Rey 2023–24 Quarterfinal Football Match?

FanCode holds the streaming rights of the Copa del Rey 2023-24 in India. Hence fans can watch the Athletic Club vs Barcelona Copa del Rey 2023-24 quarterfinal match live streaming online on the FanCode app and website.

