ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa, Indian Super League 2020-21 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online in IST: After a slow start to the ISL campaign, FC Goa are beginning to showcase some of the form that has made them such a successful side over the years. With wins over Odisha and Kerala Blasters, the Gaurs are back in the fray for a top-four finish. But given the high standards the club sets for himself, their target will definitely be the top spot in the points table. Next up for them is Kolkata giants ATK Mohun Bagan, who are going through their first stutter this season. With no wins in their last two, they lack momentum heading into a massive game. ATKMB vs FCG Dream11 Team Prediction in ISL 2020–21: Tips to Pick Goalkeeper, Defenders, Midfielders and Forwards for ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa in Indian Super League 7 Football Match.

Igor Angulo’s sole strike against Odisha was enough for the Gaurs to claim all three points. The Spanish forward has looked sharp in front of goals with a brilliant conversion rate. With Lenny Rodrigues shielding the defence and Brandon Fernandes and Alberto Noguera pushing up to join the attack, Goa boasts of one of the best midfield in the league. Ivan Gonzalez has been another quality addition to the team with some commanding displays in the backline.

ATK Mohun Bagan’s Michael Soosairaj underwent surgery for his ACL injury and is ruled out for the season. With Jobby Justin already out, ATK has some major issues with injuries. Roy Krishna and Manvir Singh as a front two have combined well in the final third with Edu Garcia pulling the strings in the middle. There is not much creativity in the squad apart from the trio, which is a cause of concern.

When is ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa match will be played on December 16, 2020 (Wednesday). The ISL 2020-21 match will be held at the Fatorda Stadium and it has a scheduled start time of 07:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans can watch the live-action of ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa match live on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for Indian Super League (ISL) in India. So fans can tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports Hindi and Star Sports Hindi HD channels to live telecast the match.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match?

ISL 2020-21 matches are also available live online. Fans can watch the ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa match live online on Disney+Hotstar, the OTT of Star Network, which will be live-streaming the ISL 2020-21 match online for fans in India. FC Goa are playing well at the moment and should get over the line against ATK Mohun Bagan although it will be a closely fought encounter.

