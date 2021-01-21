ATK Mohun Bagan are up against Chennaiyin FC in the next fixture of Hero Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21. The encounter takes place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda on Thursday (January 21). Stakes are quite high in the game as ATK Mohun Bagan, who are placed at second position in the team standings, will try to narrow down to gap with table-toppers Mumbai City FC. While the Mariners have 21 points from 11 games, Mumbai have 26 points in the same number of matches. On the other hand, sixth-place holder Chennaiyin can advance to the top four with a win in the upcoming contest. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the best tips to choose goal-keeper, mid-fielders, defenders and strikers for ATKMB vs CFC match. Indian Super League 2020–21 Points Table Updated.

Although ATK Mohun Bagan have one of the strongest defence this season, they are accused of being reluctant in their approach. Hence, they’ll like to concentrate more on netting goals in the upcoming fixture. On the other hand, Chennaiyin have also looked defensively solid but haven’t exhibited excellent quality in front of the goal. Notably, the earlier fixture between these two clubs this season resulted in a goalless draw. As the upcoming contest takes a countdown, let’s look at the ideal fantasy team.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – We will pick Arindam Bhattacharya (ATKMB) as the goalkeeper for this Dream11 fantasy 11.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Tiri (ATKMB), Pritam Kotal (ATKMB), Eli Sabia (CFC) can be picked as the three defenders.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Lallianzuala Chhangte (CFC), Anirudh Thapa (CFC), Carl McHugh (ATKMB) and Edu Garcia (ATKMB) should be selected as the four midfielders.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Esmael Goncalves (CFC), Roy Krishna (ATKMB) and David Williams (ATKMB) will play as the three forwards.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Arindam Bhattacharya (ATKMB), Tiri (ATKMB), Pritam Kotal (ATKMB), Eli Sabia (CFC), Lallianzuala Chhangte (CFC), Anirudh Thapa (CFC), Carl McHugh (ATKMB), Edu Garcia (ATKMB), Esmael Goncalves (CFC), Roy Krishna (ATKMB), David Williams (ATKMB).

Roy Krishna (ATKMB) should be picked as the captain of your whereas his opposite number Esmael Goncalves (CFC) can fill the vice-captain slot.

