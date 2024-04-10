Spanish giants Atletico Madrid will be against German heavyweights Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League 2024 Quarter Final leg 1 on April 11, 2024, at the Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano in Madrid, Spain. Both the teams have been brilliant in their respective football league competition and are any club can pull off the match to be played on Friday. Atletico Madrid Coach Diego Simeone Considers Borussia Dortmund As ‘Most Difficult Rival’ Ahead of Their UEFA Champions League Quarterfinal First Leg Match at Metropolitano Stadium

Borussia Dortmund are currently placed in the fifth place in the Bundesliga 2023-24 points table. The German giants faced a loss at the hands of VfB Stuttgart in an away match by 1-0 last week and would look forward to making a comeback against the hosts. Atletico Madrid on the other hand are currently placed in the fourth position in the La Liga standings and have been impressive in the last one year. Madrid were able to achieve a narrow victory over Villarreal in their last match and would look forward to continuing the momentum.

Atletico Madrid have a pretty balanced squad and the club has performed really well in the knockouts under Diego Simeon. The likes of Antoine Griezmann and Memphis Depay can prove to be very lethal for the opposition on their day. On the other hand, the visitors have been very unorganised whenever it has come to managing their squad.

When is Atletico Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund, UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Atletico Madrid will host Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 quarterfinal on Thursday, April 11. The UCL quarterfinal first-leg match will be played at the Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano in Madrid, Spain and it starts at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of the Atletico Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund, UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network possesses the broadcasting rights of the UEFA Champions League 2023-24. Fans can watch the round of 16 second-leg showdown between Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund on the Sony Sports Network TV channels in India. For online Atletico Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund live streaming details, read below.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Atletico Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund, UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 are with Sony Sports Network. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Atletico Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund match on the SonyLiv app and website with a subscription.

