Atletico Madrid would hope to get their La Liga 2022-23 campaign back on track when they take on Elche at home. Diego Simeone and co are yet to win a match in the domestic competition ever since beating Real Betis 2-1. Atletico Madrid have had two losses and one draw in La Liga and they will want to return to winning ways in this match. A victory for the former league champions can move them to the third spot on the points table behind rivals Barcelona and Real Madrid, who have 37 and 35 points respectively. La Liga 2022-23: Barcelona, Real Madrid Resume Spanish League Fight Post FIFA World Cup 2022.

Elche on the other hand, have had a terrible time in La Liga so far with no wins in 14 matches. The Valencian club are rooted right at the bottom of the pile with four draws and 10 defeats and can understandably be low in spirits. For Atletico, their World Cup stars in the form of Antoine Griezmann and Angel Correa return for this match. Alvaro Morata and Joao Felix will also hope to prove a point. Simeone’s side seems to be out of the La Liga title race with them being 13 points short of what league leaders Barcelona have. A win in this contest will give them momentum to start this half of the season on a high and help them put together some consistent results.

When is Atletico Madrid vs Elche, La Liga 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Atletico Madrid vs Elche, La Liga 2022-23 will be played at the Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid. The game will be held on December 30, 2022 (Friday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 2:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Atletico Madrid vs Elche, La Liga 2022-23 Football Match?

Viacom18 are the official broadcaster of La Liga 2022-23 in India. Fans can tune into the Sports18 SD/HD channels to watch the Atletico Madrid vs Elche clash live on TV. Neymar Gets Sent Off After Seeing Red Card During PSG vs Strasbourg Ligue 1 2022–23 Match (Watch Video).

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Atletico Madrid vs Elche, La Liga 2022-23 Football Match?

Fans can also watch La Liga 2022-23 in India on online platforms. Viacom18 are the official broadcast partners and fans can tune into the Voot Select App and JioCinema app and website to watch the live streaming of the Atletico Madrid vs Elche football match.

