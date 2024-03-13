Atletico Madrid vs Inter Milan, UEFA Champions League 2023–24 Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch UCL Round of 16 Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?

Atletico Madrid will feel they all to play for in their Round of 16 second leg tie with Italian giants Inter Milan. The Madrid based club lost the first leg courtesy a single goal but as we have seen in the past with them, they are known to deliver under pressure. They lost 2-0 to Cadiz in the build up to this game, which was not ideal. Their overall form in the league has not been up to the mark and Champions League is their only bet to win a trophy. Opponents Inter Milan are the run-away leaders in the Serie A and with five wins in their last five games, they are in sublime touch. Atletico Madrid versus Inter Milan will be telecasted on the Sony Sports network and streamed on the Sony Liv app from 1:30 AM IST. UEFA Champions League 2023-24: Arsenal Beats FC Porto on Penalties to Reach UCL Quarterfinals.

Thomas Lemar, Cesar Azpilicueta, and Vitolo miss out for Atletico Madrid but there is some good news too with Antoine Griezmann and Jose Gimenez back in the squad. Alvaro Morata and Memphis Depay should start in the final third in Diego Simeone’s preferred 3-5-2 formation. Rodrigo de Paul, Koke and Saul Niguez will lead the efforts in midfield.

Carlos Augusto, Juan Cuadrado, Marko Arnautovic, and Stefan Sensi are not available for Inter Milan due to injuries. Lautaro Martinez and Marcus Thuram pair up in attack to get the goals while it will be Hakan Calhanoglu, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, and Nicolo Barella orchestrating play in midfield for the visitors. Stefan de Vrij is the leader at the back for the Italians and he needs to have a good game here.

When is Atletico Madrid vs Inter Milan, UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Inter Milan will clash swords against Atletico Madrid in the second leg of the round of 16 tie in UEFA Champions League 2023-24 on Thursday, March 14. The UCL round of 16 second leg match will be played at the Cívitas Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain and has a start time of 1:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Juventus Clinches FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Berth Following Napoli FC’s Champions League Exit.

Where to Get Live Telecast of the Atletico Madrid vs Inter Milan, UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network possesses the broadcasting rights of the UEFA Champions League 2023-24. Fans can watch the round of 16 second-leg showdown between Arsenal vs FC Porto on the Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 4 SD/HD TV channels in India. For Atletico Madrid vs Inter Milan live streaming details, read below.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Atletico Madrid vs Inter Milan, UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 are with Sony Sports Network. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Atletico Madrid vs Inter Milan match on the SonyLiv app and website with a subscription. Inter Milan have not won in their last ten attempts in Spain, which is a worry. They are likely to change this stat this evening.

