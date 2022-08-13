France Football on August 12, named its 30-man shortlist for the Ballon d'Or 2022 award and there were a few surprises in store for fans. Seven-time and record champion Lionel Messi was not included in the nominees' list for this award for the first time since 2005. Along with him, his PSG teammate Neymar too missed out on the list after an underwhelming campaign for PSG last season. On the flip side, on expected lines, Karim Benzema was included after a stellar show for Real Madrid last term. As a matter of fact, the France striker is undoubtedly a hands-on favourite to win the award for the very first time in his career.  Lionel Messi MISSES OUT on Ballon d’Or 2022 Shortlist As France Football Names Nominees for Top Award

Former Bayern Munich and current Barcelona star Robert Lewandowski too has made the list after another solid campaign for the Bavarian giants last season. Along with him, the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Mohamed Salah, Erling Haaland and Harry Kane among others, will provide him with some tough competition.  The contenders also include Manchester City's Kevin de Bruyne, Riyad Mahrez, Bernardo Silva and youngster Phil Foden.

Check Ballon'd Or Full 30-Man Shortlist: 

Player Club
Thibaut Courtois

Real Madrid

Rafael Leao

AC Milan
Christopher Nkunku

RB Leipzig

Mohamed Salah

Liverpool
Joshua Kimmich

Bayern Munich

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool
Bernardo Silva

Manchester City

Luis Diaz

Liverpool
Robert Lewandowski

Barcelona/Bayern Munich

Riyad Mahrez

Manchester City
Casemiro

Real Madrid

Heung-Min Son

Tottenham Hotspur
Fabinho

Liverpool

Karim Benzema

Real Madrid
Mike Maignan

AC Milan

Harry Kane

Tottenham Hotspur
Darwin Nunez

Liverpool

Phil Foden

Manchester City
Sadio Mane

Bayern Munich/Liverpool

Sebastien Haller

Dortmund/Ajax
Luka Modric

Real Madrid

Antonio Rudiger

Real Madrid/Chelsea
Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United

Kevin de Bruyne

Manchester City
Dusan Vlahovic

Juventus

Virgil van Dijk

Liverpool
Kylian Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain

Erling Haaland

Manchester City/Dortmund
Joao Cancelo

Juventus

The 66th edition of the top award will be held at the Theatre du Chatelet, Paris on October 17. A galaxy of stars would descend in Paris that evening and among them, will be chosen the winner of the men's award for this year.

