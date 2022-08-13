France Football on August 12, named its 30-man shortlist for the Ballon d'Or 2022 award and there were a few surprises in store for fans. Seven-time and record champion Lionel Messi was not included in the nominees' list for this award for the first time since 2005. Along with him, his PSG teammate Neymar too missed out on the list after an underwhelming campaign for PSG last season. On the flip side, on expected lines, Karim Benzema was included after a stellar show for Real Madrid last term. As a matter of fact, the France striker is undoubtedly a hands-on favourite to win the award for the very first time in his career. Lionel Messi MISSES OUT on Ballon d’Or 2022 Shortlist As France Football Names Nominees for Top Award

Former Bayern Munich and current Barcelona star Robert Lewandowski too has made the list after another solid campaign for the Bavarian giants last season. Along with him, the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Mohamed Salah, Erling Haaland and Harry Kane among others, will provide him with some tough competition. The contenders also include Manchester City's Kevin de Bruyne, Riyad Mahrez, Bernardo Silva and youngster Phil Foden.

Check Ballon'd Or Full 30-Man Shortlist:

Player Club Thibaut Courtois Real Madrid Rafael Leao AC Milan Christopher Nkunku RB Leipzig Mohamed Salah Liverpool Joshua Kimmich Bayern Munich Trent Alexander-Arnold Liverpool Bernardo Silva Manchester City Luis Diaz Liverpool Robert Lewandowski Barcelona/Bayern Munich Riyad Mahrez Manchester City Casemiro Real Madrid Heung-Min Son Tottenham Hotspur Fabinho Liverpool Karim Benzema Real Madrid Mike Maignan AC Milan Harry Kane Tottenham Hotspur Darwin Nunez Liverpool Phil Foden Manchester City Sadio Mane Bayern Munich/Liverpool Sebastien Haller Dortmund/Ajax Luka Modric Real Madrid Antonio Rudiger Real Madrid/Chelsea Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United Kevin de Bruyne Manchester City Dusan Vlahovic Juventus Virgil van Dijk Liverpool Kylian Mbappe Paris Saint-Germain Erling Haaland Manchester City/Dortmund Joao Cancelo Juventus

The 66th edition of the top award will be held at the Theatre du Chatelet, Paris on October 17. A galaxy of stars would descend in Paris that evening and among them, will be chosen the winner of the men's award for this year.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 13, 2022 09:20 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).