The 2022 Ballon d'Or ceremony was held on Monday (October 17) in Paris and it was Real Madrid's Karim Benzema who won the prestigious trophy. The Real Madrid striker took the honour to cap off an impressive season as the star was presented with the trophy by Los Blancos legend Zinedine Zidane. Meanwhile, here is the full list of award winners at the Ballon d'Or 2022 ceremony. Karim Benzema Wins Ballon d'Or 2022 After Leading Real Madrid to Champions League, La Liga Glory.

Karim Benzema became the oldest player at 34 years of age to ever win the award and also became the first Frenchman to claim the award since Zinedine Zidane did in 1998. The Real Madrid superstar led the club to Champions League and La Liga glory last season.

After receiving the award Karim Benzema said 'This makes me really proud, all the work I did, I never gave up. I'm really proud of my journey here, it wasn't easy, it was difficult, for me and my family. To be here today, the first time for me. I am just really, really happy, thanks to my teammates, with Real Madrid and the national team'

Full List of Ballon d'Or 2022 Award Winners

Men's Ballon d'Or 2022: Karim Benzema

Women's Ballon d'Or 2022: Alexia Putellas

Kopa Award: Gavi

Gerd Muller Award: Robert Lewandowski

Yashin Trophy: Thibaut Courtois

Club of the Year: Manchester City

Socrates Award: Sadio Mane

The Ballon d'Or 2022 podium was completed by Sadio Mane and Kebin de Bruyne, who came in second and third respectively. Cristiano Ronaldo finished 20th while last year's Ballon d'Or winner, Lionel Messi, was not even nominated for the award.

