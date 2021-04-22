Barcelona (BAR) will take on Getafe (GEF) in the latest round of La Liga 2020-21 fixtures. The BAR vs GEF clash will be played at the Nou Camp Stadium on April 22, 2021 (late Wednesday night). Both teams are heading into this match on the back of some positive results and will look to continue that run. Meanwhile, fans searching for tips to create the BAR vs GEF Dream11 Fantasy Team can scroll down below for more details. European Super League: Barcelona & Manchester United Fans Protest Over Break-Away Tournament.

Barcelona recovered from their defeat in the El Clasico with a sensational performance in the Copa del Rey final, winning their first trophy under new manager Ronald Koeman and now the Catalan giants are aiming for the league title and will be hopeful of getting all three points in this game. Meanwhile, Getafe held leaders Real Madrid to a draw in their previous fixture and will be looking to take points off another Spanish giant to have a huge say in the title and relegation race.

BAR vs GEF, La Liga 2020-21, Dream11 Fantasy Team: Goalkeeper – Marc Andre Ter Stegen (BAR) must be your keeper.

BAR vs GEF, La Liga 2020-21, Dream11 Fantasy Team: Defenders – Jordi Alba (BAR), Sergino Dest (BAR), Darmian Suarez (GEF) must be the defenders.

BAR vs GEF, La Liga 2020-21, Dream11 Fantasy Team: Midfielders – Pedri (BAR), Frenkie De Jong (BAR), Marc Cucurella (GEF), Carles Alena (GEF) must be your midfielders.

BAR vs GEF, La Liga 2020-21, Dream11 Fantasy Team: Forwards – Lionel Messi (BAR), Enes Unal (GEF), Jaime Mata (GEF) must be the forwards.

Lionel Messi (BAR) must be your captain for this clash while Marc Cucurella (GET), can be named as the vice-captain of your BAR vs GEF Dream11 Fantasy Team.

