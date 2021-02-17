Barcelona once again imploded in a UCL knockout game but this time at home as the Catalan giants were thrashed 4-1 by PSG at the Nou Camp in the round of 16 first-leg clash. Kylian Mbappe netted a brilliant hat-trick on the night as the Blaugranas suffered a second consecutive defeat at home in the competition after losing to Juventus in the final group game. Lionel Messi Transfer to PSG? Before Retirement Angel Di Maria Hoping to Play Alongside his Compatriot.

Barcelona headed into the match on the back of some great results and started as a team form and captain Lionel Messi put them in front just before the half-hour mark. Ronald Koeman’s team had a chance to double the lead quickly after but Keylor Navas came up good for PSG, keeping them in the game. Mauricio Pochettino Reacts to Neymar’s Wish of Reuniting With Lionel Messi.

Minutes later, Kylian Mbappe brought the French side back on level terms and in the second half, the youngster showed his quality helping the Parisians turn the game around and take a huge first-leg lead back to the capital of France.

Kylian Mbappe put the Parisians in the lead with a poachers finish. Unmarked Moise Keane scored the third goal for the visitors on the night and then Mbappe produced a brilliant curled effort to kill Barcelona and the tie on a rapid counter.

Watch Goal Video Highlights

The Catalan team have improved somewhat last season but their record in big game still remains poor. Ronald Koeman’s team need to produce a comeback similar to that of 2017 if they are to have any chances of making it to the next round but considering Barcelona’s form in away UCL games, it looks highly unlikely.

