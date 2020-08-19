Barcelona have announced Ronald Koeman as their new manager and the Dutchman will take over as the coach of the first team until June 30, 2020. The 57-year-old has been appointed as a replacement of Quique Setien, who was sacked by the club after the humiliation in the Champions League at the hands of Bayern Munich. Ronald Koeman will be the Catalan’s third manager in less than a year after Ernesto Valverde and Setien. Barcelona Sack Coach Quique Setien After Champions League Defeat by Bayern Munich.

Barcelona released a statement announcing the appointment of Ronald Koeman as their new manager. ‘FC Barcelona and Ronald Koeman have reached an agreement for the Dutchman to take over as first team coach until 30 June 2022.’ The club said. The team also added that the presentation and press conference for the new manager will be held at 6.00 pm CEST. Barcelona Announce Early Presidential Elections for March 2021 Following Bayern Munich Humiliation.

The Dutchman previously served as an assistant coach at Barcelona from 1998 to 2000 but will now take over the first team. Ronald Koeman is a former player and club legend as was part of Johan Cruyff’s ‘Dream Team’ which won the European Cup (now Champions League) in 1992, the first in the history of the club.

Ronaldo Koeman started his journey as a professional football manager at Vitesse in 2000 and has gone on to coach the likes of Ajax, Valencia and Everton. The 57-year-old recently managed the Netherlands and helped them qualify for the European Championships after they missed out on the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

