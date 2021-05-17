Barcelona’s 1-2 defeat against Celta Vigo at Camp Nou on Sunday (May 16) has put manager Ronald Koeman’s future stay at the club in danger. If a report by ESPN is to be believed, the Catalan club is looking to sack the Dutch coach but first they want to narrow down on his successor. The report, as per sources, claims that Barcelona president Joan Laporta ‘doesn't want to sack the Dutch coach without having a successor in place’. Barcelona 1-2 Celta Vigo: With Barcelona Out of Title Race, Lionel Messi Has Future to Decide.

The report further adds that Koeman, who has one year left on his contract, can continue if the club fails to pick his alternative. In short Barcelona won’t be sacking Koeman unless they find a suitable replacement. Ronald Koeman Unsure About Lionel Messi's Future at Barcelona After Their 1-2 Loss Against Celta Vigo in La Lia 2021.

Despite Barcelona winning Copa del Rey earlier this season under Koeman, the Dutch could be replaced after the Catalans’ chances of winning the La Liga 2020-21 ended following defeat against Celta Vigo. Barcelona have managed to win just one game in their last five La Liga outings and are placed on third spot with Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid on top two spots.

