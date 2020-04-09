Barcelona Tags Neymar Jr ONCE AGAIN in Their Tweets, Fans Say ‘Neymar Return Inevitable’ (Watch Video)

Neymar Jr. (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

For a while now, Neymar Jr is touted to come back to Barcelona and with each passing day, the rumours are getting thicker of the PSG forward coming back to Camp Nou. Even the reports suggested on how Lionel Messi was rooting for Neymar’s comeback to Barcelona last year. Now, Barcelona has once again tagged Neymar in one of their tweets while reliving the previous games and this has caused the Internet to go in a tizzy. The fans posted their reaction and said that the comeback of Neymar was quite inevitable. Barcelona Tags Neymar Jr in Latest Tweet, Adds Fuel to Transfer Rumours Claiming PSG Forward's Comeback to Catalan Giants.

Neymar joined PSG in 2017, however lately he has dropped enough hints that he too is quite keen on going back to Barcelona. With each time Barcelona tweets with Neymar Jr in the tags, the fans cannot contain their excitement. A while ago, Barcelona posted a video where Neymar Jr assisted Cesc Fàbregas Soler and the latter scored a goal. Now check out the video below and then the tweets:

Reactions:

Memes

Neymar seeing that Barcelona tag him almost every day: pic.twitter.com/RI0rYAjM3z — Nico 〽️ (@CuleNico_) April 9, 2020

Another one

https://twitter.com/CuleNico_/status/1248054687267524610?s=20

Picture

Last one

why u do this admin ..i said neymar Nooo 🤦🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/NwQOE9Fwxj — S໐fʏᴀ¹⁷ (@sofya_leb) April 9, 2020

Lionel Messi might be keen on having Neymar n board but La Liga President Javier Tebas had spoken about how he is not keen on having the PSG sticker back to Spain. "We always want to bring great players, but in the case of Neymar that behaviour is not good for the competition because in the end, the news is if the player has done this or that,” said Tebas.