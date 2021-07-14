Barcelona are currently in talks with La Liga rivals Atletico Madrid over a potential swap deal including Antoine Griezmann. The Frenchman joined the Catalan side in 2019 from the Los Rojiblancos, but after a disappointing first season had a better second campaign, helping them with the Copa del Rey triumph. However, the Blaugranas have decided to put the veteran forward on the market amid a difficult financial situation. Manchester City Transfer News: Pep Guardiola Contacts Antoine Griezmann Over Potential Move.

According to a report from Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are in midst of a negotiation to put together a swap deal including Antoine Griezmann and Saul Niguez. It is understood that the talks are advancing very well and the deal could progress very easily given the circumstances of both players at the clubs. Lionel Messi Transfer Update: PSG End Pursuit To Sign Argentine Superstar.

It is understood that Barcelona isn’t too keen on selling Antoine Griezmann in the summer but could be forced to offload the Frenchman given their financial crisis. The club is in a debt and due to La Liga’s Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations and they are forced to reduce their wage structure as slashing salaries and selling players remain their only options.

Antoine Griezmann isn’t being pushed for a move but is aware of the club’s financial situation and would prefer to return to the Spanish capital ahead of a move to Italy or England. Saul Niguez is also understood to be interested in a move to Barcelona, who would like another player or more money included in the operation given the Frenchman’s high value.

The 30-year-old striker is one of the highest earners at Barcelona as he makes around €25 million a season (£21m). Given their financial difficulties, the Catalans are still working on a renewal of Lionel Messi and are yet to register new signings Sergio Aguero, Eric Garcia and Memphis Depay.

