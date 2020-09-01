Ivan Rakitic became the first player to leave Barcelona as the Catalan giants look to rebuild their team following the humiliation against Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals of the Champions League. The Croatian midfielder has rejoined Sevilla on a four-year deal after spending six-years successful at the Balaugranas where he won several trophies. The 32-year-old will be the Andalusian side's third signing of the summer after Suso and Oscar Rodriguez. Lionel Messi Skips First Barcelona Training Under New Coach Ronald Koeman Amid Reports of a Move to Manchester City.

Sevilla will pay Barcelona a transfer fee of 1.5 million Euros plus 9 million in variables to sign the 32-year-old footballer on a four-year deal. ‘FC Barcelona and Sevilla FC have reached an agreement for the transfer of Ivan Rakitic’ the club said in an official statement. ‘FC Barcelona publicly expresses its gratitude to Rakitic for his commitment and dedication and wishes him good luck and success in the future’ the club added. Barcelona President, Josep Maria Bartomeu, Set to Meet Lionel Messi's Father Amid Manchester City Rumours.

See Official Statement

🚨 LATEST NEWS | Agreement with Sevilla for the transfer of @IvanRakitic — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) September 1, 2020

The Croatian midfielder underwent a medical for Julian Loputeggi’s side on Monday and has signed a contract with the Andalusians which runs until 2024. Ivan Rakitic had stated that he will see his Barcelona contract through but had a change of stance after the Catalans had a change in the managerial position, appointing Ronald Koeman

Ivan Rakitic had a successful six-year stint at the Catalan club winning the La Liga titles four times and a UEFA Champions League title in 2014-15. The Croatian also won the Super Cup and FIFA World Cup glory with the Bluagranas. Overall, Ivan Rakitc won a total of 13 trophies during his time at the club.

Ivan Rakitic made a total of 310 appearances for Barcelona including 200 in the Spanish first division. Before joining the Catalans in 2014, the Croatian played for Sevilla for three-years, leading the Andalusian side to Europa League glory.

