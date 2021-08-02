Barcelona are looking to offload players in the ongoing summer transfer window as the Catalan club hopes to reduce their salary cap according to La Liga’s Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations. The Blaugranas are aiming to work on an exit for a number of players in the squad and the latest star who reported to out on his way of the club is French defender Samuel Umtiti. Lionel Messi Transfer News: Argentine Will Not Join Barcelona Pre-Season Until New Contract Is Signed.

According to a report from Spanish news outlet SPORT, Samuel Umtiti is likely to leave Barcelona in the coming weeks. It is understood that the club are confident of finding a new club for the French centre-back despite there being a number of difficulties. The Frenchman arrived at the club in 2016 and after a couple of impressive campaigns has struggled with injuries and saw his role diminish in the first team. Lionel Messi Returns To Barcelona After A Holiday With his Family.

Samuel Umtiti was initially reluctant to leave Barcelona in the summer in in recent days has had a change of stance and is willing to part ways only for another top European club. The world cup winning centre-back wants to join a club that regularly features in the Champions League and competes for major honours.

Samuel Umititi is ready to leave either on loan or permanently but is waiting for right offers. As per the publication, Barcelona have received a number of bids for the 27-year-old but the defender had refused a move to any of them. Reportedly former club Lyon and Russian outfit Zenit were among the teams interested.

Barcelona will push Samuel Umititi for an exit as they need to reduce their wage bill before the start of La Liga on August 15. However, due to the defenders lack of willingness to leave and injury issues, it is complicated for the Spanish outfit to find a club at this stage of the market.

