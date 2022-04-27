FC Barcelona are interested in signing Robert Lewandowski as they look to strengthen their team for the next season. However, with the Catalana giants working under a strict financial limit, they are finding it difficult to meet Bayern Munich's and the Polish star's demands, who is willing to join the Spanish outfit. Robert Lewandowski Transfer News Update: Barcelona Have A Better Chance Of Signing Polish Striker, Says Joan Laporta.

According to a report from Mundo Deportivo, Robert Lewandowski is accepting to lower his salary demands in order to sign with Barcelona in the summer. The Pole has still has a year left on his contract with Bayern Munich but is looking to part ways with them.

Given their financial limitations, Barcelona are working under strict guidelines by La Liga. In order to make room for the Pole, they will need to sell some players to free up space and reduce their salary cap. However, with Lewandowski's willingness to arrive on a lower salary does make their job easier.

Bayern Munich want the Polish international to continue at the club and see out his contract. However, they are ready to let the striker leave in the summer if he does not signal a new deal for a fee of around 40 million euros instead of losing him for free next summer.

Joan Laporta has a close relationship with the player's agent, Pini Zahavi, who is working to complete this deal. It is understood that Barcelona are closing in on an operation with CVC that will the club bring in an income of around 270 million, allowing them to negotiate with Bayern Munich for the striker.

