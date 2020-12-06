Barcelona continues to have a poor stint at the La Liga 2020-21 as they lost to Cadiz last night by 1-2 at the Nuevo Estadio Ramon de Carranza (Estadio Ramón de Carranza). Pedro Alcala scored an own goal into the game and this did not go down well with the fans and they trolled the team mercilessly. Talking about the match, within the first eight minutes of the match, the home team scored an early goal and had an edge over Lionel Messi's Barcelona. When it came to the ball possession, the Catalans Giants dominated the ball by 83 per cent. Barcelona Face Bankruptcy if Players Reject Another Wage Cut As Coronavirus Pandemic Takes Toll on Catalan Giants.

The remaining was handled by Cadiz. Barcelona's passing accuracy was 88 per cent whereas Cadiz was 60 per cent. Barcelona had implemented 864 passes in the match whereas Cadiz had 183. In the first half, Barcelona looked completely misplaced and were not as sharp as they are usually. A couple of substitutions were introduced int the second half but it didn't help Barcelona. Now, let's have a look at the tweets by the fans.

• 7 th in La Liga • 12 points behind Atletico Madrid • No money to buy players • Woke up till 3 am • wE MoVe Visca el barça pic.twitter.com/2Zl7yYpC2F — 𝗖𝘂𝗹𝗲 𝗥𝘂𝗺𝗶 (@culerumii) December 5, 2020

Pain

only my ex ever made me feel the way barca makes me feel now. pic.twitter.com/a3QRw31Gwh — mofo's... (@royGED) December 5, 2020

Round of 16

If this Barca progress pass round of 16 reach quarter final for UCL, my papa!!😂 pic.twitter.com/OXhupmdcen — Nnamdi (@Nnamdichikee) December 5, 2020

Last one

Supporting Barca and Arsenal the past few years is nothing but pain, i've been collecting L's left right and centre — ... (@OdegaardEsque) December 5, 2020

Barcelona is placed on number seven of the La Lia 2020-21 points table with 14 points from 10 games. The team as so far won four games and lost an equal number of them.

