Ronald Koeman’s era as Barcelona manager came to an end with a loss to Rayo Vallecano leaving Barcelona at 9th in the La Liga table. With three losses in the last five games, the Catalonians have hit an early roadblock in the title race. Xavi is leading the race to be the next manager of the Spanish giants but the move will take some tile to materialize. In the meantime, Sergi Barjuan has been named interim manager. He will have the tough task of saving Barcelona’s quickly fading campaign and try and help his club to stay relevant both domestically and in Europe. Opponents Alaves are 16th but two wins in the last two matches means they will be confident ahead of the game. Barcelona SACK Ronald Koeman Following Defeat to Rayo Vallecano in La Liga 2021–22.

Barcelona have a lengthy injury list ahead of this game with Sergio Roberto joining Ansu Fati, Pedri, Marcus Brathwaite, Ronald Arujo and Frenkie de Jong on the sidelines. Sergio Aguero will play as the lone striker up top with Memphis Depay moving out wide. Skipper Sergio Busquets in the anchor role has to keep things tidy in midfield and try and stop Alaves on breaking with pace on the counter.

Alaves keeper Fernando Pacheco picked up an ankle injury against Elche and is ruled out for the trip to Camp Nou. Miguel De la Fuente is unwell and is not part of the match day squad. Joselu is the first choice in attack with him scoring three goals so far. Pere Pons behind him is the key playmaker of the team but needs support from his midfielder to be tidy in possession.

When is Barcelona vs Alaves, La Liga 2021-22 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Barcelona vs Alaves clash in La Liga 2021-22 will be played on October 31, 2021 (Sunday) at the Camp Nou Stadium in Catalonia, Barcelona. The match has a scheduled time of 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast Barcelona vs Alaves, La Liga 2021-22 Football Match?

Viacom18 have acquired the broadcasting rights of La Liga in India for three seasons, so fans can tune into the MTV channel to catch the Barcelona vs Alaves live action on their television sets.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Barcelona vs Alaves, La Liga 2021-22 Football Match?

La Liga 2021-22 will also be available on online platforms for Indian viewers. With Viacom18 being the official broadcasters, fans can tune into Voot and Jio online platforms to watch the live streaming of the Barcelona vs Alaves clash. Barcelona have won eight of their last nine games against Alaves and the positive trend is likely to continue again this evening.

