Barcelona are faltering in the title race with no victories in their last two matches. They trail league leaders Girona by 9 points and with the kind of form Girona and Real Madrid are showing at the moment, it will get only difficult further for them to secure a defence of their title this campaign. Manager Xavi highlighted the importance of his team avoiding mistakes in key moments of the games as its costing them key points. They looked comfortable against Valencia in the last game but conceded a soft goal to let the opposition team back in it. Opponents Almeria are rock bottom in the standings and it will take a special effort from them to avoid relegation. Barcelona versus Almeria will be telecasted on the Sports18 network and streamed on the Jio Cinema app from 11:30 PM IST. Inter Miami to Host Lionel Messi’s Childhood Club Newell’s Old Boys in February.

Frenkie de Jong will not feature for Barcelona as he has been suspended for the tie due to accumulation of yellow cards. Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Inigo Martinez, Marcos Alonso, and Gavi remain injured and unavailable for selection. Oriol Romeu will feature as the defensive midfielder with Ilkay Gundogan and Pedri as the creative player in the middle. Robert Lewandowski leads the attack for the Catalonians.

Ibrahima Kone, Marc Pubill, Martin Svidersky, Luis Suarez, and Marko Milovanovic are the players missing out for Almeria. Gonzalo Melero has not trained much with the first team and is a major doubt for the clash. Adrian Embarba is a key man in attack for the visitors and much of the attacking threat should come down the right flank, where he features.

Barcelona will host Almeria in the La Liga 2023-24 on Wednesday, December 20. The La Liga match will be played at Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, Barcelona, Spain and it will begin at 11:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Pep Guardiola Emphasizes Importance of Rest for Manchester City Ahead of FIFA Club World Cup 2023 Final.

Viacom18 Network have the broadcasting rights to the La Liga 2023-24 season. In India, fans will be able to watch the live telecast of Barcelona vs Almeria, on Sports18 1/HD TV channels. For live streaming details, scroll down.

The broadcasting rights of the La Liga 2023-24 are with Viacom18 Network. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Barcelona vs Almeriaa football match on the JioCinema app and website. Barcelona do not look like their usual self at the moment and they have are in dire need of a big win. Expect them to win this game with ease.

