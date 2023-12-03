Barcelona have fallen behind a bit in the title race with the Catalonians now 7 points adrift of league leaders Real Madrid. They have a crunch tie next against Atletico Madrid at home next wherein they must claim all three points in order to avoid the risk of falling further behind. Ray Vallecano held Barcelona to a 1-1 draw in their last league game but they did well to bounce back in Europe with a win over FC Porto. Xavi has a tough ask leading the club on all fronts but given the squad he has and burden of expectation on him, there is not much scope for error. Atletico Madrid are on similar points as Barcelona but shade them marginally due to superior goal difference. Barcelona versus Atletico Madrid will be streamed on the Jio Cinema and telecasted on the Sports18 network from 1:30 AM IST. Nantes Fan Dies During Fight Before His Team’s 1–0 Win Over Nice in Ligue 1 2023–24 As Violence Continues to Mar French Football.

Inaki Pena will be in goal for Barcelona due to the unavailability of Marc-Andre ter Stegen due to a back problem. Xavi Hernandez will field Ilkay Gundogan as his holding midfielder with Frenkie de Jong and Pedri pushing forward. Robert Lewandowski will lead the attack with Joao Felix and Raphinha on the wings. Jules Kounde is the main man in the backline and he has his task cut out keeping Atletico Madrid at bay.

Memphis Depay and Reinildo are in the matchday squad for Atletico Madrid and should take part in the tie. Pablo Barrios, Thomas Lemar and Vitolo are all ruled out due to fitness issues. Rodrigo de Paul and Koke in midfield will be tasked with pressing Barcelona higher up the pitch. Alvaro Morata and Antoine Griezmann are adept at playing on the break and should relish this opportunity.

When is Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid, La Liga 2023-24 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Barcelona will host Atletico Madrid in the La Liga 2023-24 campaign on Sunday, December 3. The match is set to begin at 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) and it will be played at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, Barcelona, Spain. UEFA Euro 2024: Analyzing Group Draw for the European Championship.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid, La Liga 2023-24 Football Match?

Viacom18 Network have the broadcasting rights of the La Liga 2023-24 season. In India, fans will be able to watch the live telecast of Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid, on Sports18 Network channels. For live streaming details, scroll down.

How to Get Live Streaming of Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid, La Liga 2023-24 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the La Liga 2023-24 are with Viacom18 Network. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Barcelona vs Athletico Madrid, football match on the JioCinema app and website. Atletico Madrid will be tough to breakdown for Barcelona and the game could likely end in a goalless draw.

