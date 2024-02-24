Barcelona are all set to continue their chase for the LaLiga 2023-24 title as they face off against Getafe at home. Till now their campaign has not went according to their expectations. Goals have been hard to find, the defence has been leaky and the team has been constantly hit with injuries. The performance of the team has caused coach Xavi to announce that he will leave his post in the summer making way for a new one. Barcelona are currently eight points behind league leaders Real Madrid and in the third position in the LaLiga 2023-24 table after 25 games. They have to go on an miraculous winning streak to cover the gap and go forward. Real Madrid’s Injury Woes Continue As Striker Joselu Ruled Out for Three Weeks Due to Right Ankle Bone Edema.

Getafe have held Barcelona to goalless draws in three of their last four meetings in LaLiga, while they only suffered a 1-0 defeat in the corresponding game during the 2022-23 campaign. The Deep Blue Ones have finished 15th in each of their last three La Liga campaigns, but the capital outfit have performed above expectations this term, sitting in 10th position in the table. Getafe have won eight, drawn 10 and lost seven of their 25 league matches this season to collect 34 points.

Ferran Torres, Alejandro Balde, Gavi and Marcos Alonso are the players currently unavailable for selection for coach Xavi in the match against Getafe. Joao Felix and Sergi Roberto are available for selection too. As for Getafe, Mauro Arambarri is out for the remainder of the season with a serious knee injury, while Fabricio Angileri remains a doubt due to a muscular problem.

When is Barcelona vs Getafe, La Liga 2023-24 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Barcelona is set to host Getafe in the La Liga 2023-24 on Saturday, February 24. The La Liga match will be played at Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, Barcelona, Spain and it will begin at 08:45 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Why Cristiano Ronaldo Paints His Toenails? Know Truth Behind Al-Nassr Star's Viral Picture.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Barcelona vs Getafe, La Liga 2023-24 Football Match?

Viacom18 Network has the broadcasting rights to the La Liga 2023-24 season. In India, fans will be able to watch the live telecast of Celta Vigo vs Barcelona, on Sports18 1 HD and Sports18 3 TV channels. For live streaming details, scroll down.

How to Get Live Streaming of Barcelona vs Getafe, La Liga 2023-24 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the La Liga 2023-24 are with Viacom18 Network. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Barcelona vs Getafe football match on the JioCinema app and website. Getafe is likely to suffocate a struggling Barcelona for goals and the Blaugrana's will have to fight their way to win this match.

