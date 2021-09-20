Barcelona and Granada take on each other in the La Liga 2021-22 match. Barcelona have dropped to tenth spot on the points table despite winning two out of three matches. Granada, on the other hand, are struggling to get going and are yet to register first win of the season. Meanwhile, if you are looking for Barcelona vs Granada live streaming online and TV telecast details then scroll down. Valencia 1–2 Real Madrid, La Liga 2021–22: Los Blancos Maintain Unbeaten Run To Go Top of Points Table.

Barcelona come into the contest having lost two of their last four matches against Granada. However, Barcelona have won two out of their last three matches with one game ending in a draw.

When is Barcelona vs Granada, La Liga 2021-22 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Barcelona vs Granada clash in La Liga 2021-22 will be played on September 21, 2021 (Monday mid-night) at the Camp Nou Stadium in Catalonia, Barcelona. The match has a scheduled time of 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast Barcelona vs Granada, La Liga 2021-22 Football Match?

Viacom18 have acquired the broadcasting rights of La Liga in India for three seasons, so fans can tune into the MTV channel to catch the Barcelona vs Granada live action on their television sets.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Barcelona vs Granada, La Liga 2021-22 Football Match?

La Liga 2021-22 will also be available on online platforms for Indian viewers. With Viacom18 being the official broadcasters, fans can tune into Voot and Jio online platforms to watch the live streaming of the Barcelona vs Granada clash.

