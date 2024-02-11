Barcelona have had a troubled campaign so far with injuries, loss of form and the resignation of manager Xavi Hernandez gathering the headlines. The results off late have improved though and the team will be looking for their third win on the bounce in the Spanish La Liga when it faces Granada at home. The Catalonians are third in the standings and as things stand, only a major drop in form by league leaders Real Madrid can allow them back in the game. Granada are in the relegation zone and as things stand, they need a series of victories to pull themselves clear. Barcelona versus Granada will be telecasted on the Sports18 network and streamed on the Jio Cinema app from 1:30 am IST. Real Madrid Midfielder Jude Bellingham Leaves Field After Suffering Ankle Injury During La Liga 2023-24 Match Against Girona.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen is fit and available for selection for Barcelona along with Raphinha which is a positive. The absence of Ferran Torres and Joao Felix in attack continues to pose challenge though and this is where the likes of Pedri and Lamine Yamal will have to step up their game. Frenkie de Jong has been linked with a move away from the club but he has a key role to play here alongside with Ilkay Gundogan.

Lucas Boye, Victor Diaz, Jesus Vallejo, and Raul Fernandez are the players missing out for Granada owing to injuries. Kamil Piatkowski and Gonzalo Villar are suspended and will not be available for selection. Facundo Pellistri is a player blessed with raw pace and he can drag the Barcelona defence apart. Matias Arezo will be the lone man up top for the visitors and he will be trusted with the task of holding up play.

When is Barcelona vs Granada, La Liga 2023-24 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Barcelona are set to host Granada in the La Liga 2023-24 on Monday, February 12. The La Liga match will be played at Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, Barcelona, Spain and it will begin at 1:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Barcelona vs Granada, La Liga 2023-24 Football Match?

Viacom18 Network has the broadcasting rights to the La Liga 2023-24 season. In India, fans will be able to watch the live telecast of Barcelona vs Granada, on Sports18 1 HD and Sports18 3 TV channels. For live streaming details, scroll down.

How to Get Live Streaming of Barcelona vs Granada, La Liga 2023-24 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the La Liga 2023-24 are with Viacom18 Network. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Barcelona vs Granada football match on the JioCinema app and website. Barcelona will dominate this game and should secure a routine win against one of the weakest teams in Spain’s top flight.

