Barcelona lock horns with Juventus in an international club friendly match in California. It is a pre-season match with no points at stake. The two sides have produced dominating performances in their respective leagues and they are aiming to stamp their authority in the upcoming clash ahead of the kick-off date of the actual season. Last season, Barcelona, under their coach Xavi had won the Laliga and now they are looking to start their hunt for a European title. Sadio Mane Transfer News: Bayern Munich Forward in Talks to Join Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr.

Juventus, meanwhile, had a disappointing season as they lost points following their financial woes and thus have decided to pull out of Europe for the upcoming season. The Bianconeri will be looking to get back in winning form and dominate Italy’s top flight league.

The last time the units met, the match ended in a 2-2 draw with Ousmane Dembele scoring a brace for the Blaugranas and Moise Kean also netting two for the Bianconeri. Barcelona, in their last game, pulled off a 2-0 win against Vissel Kobe.

When is Barcelona vs Juventus, Club Friendly 2023 Football Match?

Barcelona will be facing Juventus in a club friendly match on Sunday, July 23, 2023. The game will begin at 8 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) at Levi’s Stadium in California.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Barcelona vs Juventus, Club Friendly 2023 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there is no option to catch the live telecast of Barcelona vs Juventus, Club Friendly 2023 Football Match as no TV Channels or streaming service has got the rights to broadcast the match.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Barcelona vs Juventus, Club Friendly 2023 Football Match?

Unfortunately again, the live streaming of this match won't be available for the contest as well in India. Although fans can get access to the score updates of the match on the Twitter and Instagram handles of Barcelona and Juventus. Barcelona is expected to have an upper hand in this game.

