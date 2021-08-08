Barcelona are set to take on Juventus in the Joan Gamper Trophy on August, 9 Monday. The match has a start time of 01:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time) and would be played at the Camp Nou stadium. Much talk about this match was centered on a potential Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo reunion and all seemed to go well with the Argentine's new contract with Barcelona. But in a very shocking turn of events, the Catalan club announced a few days ago that Messi would no longer continue with them ahead of the 2021-22 season after contracts talks failed. That took almost all steam out of the buildup for this match. While Cristiano Ronaldo has trained hard in the past weeks and is very much expected to feature in this match, he would not be able to find his longtime rival Messi in the opposition, wearing the coveted Number 10 shirt and rampaging past defences. But it would be very interesting to see how the La Liga club can perform without having someone like Messi in their ranks anymore. Lionel Messi Breaks Down, Given Standing Ovation During Press Conference After Barcelona Exit (Watch Video)

Well, that's the way of life they'd have to get used to in the upcoming season and it would be also interesting to see how their new signings in Eric Garcia, Memphis Depay and Sergio Aguero perform. Here are the live streaming details of the match.

When is Barcelona vs Juventus, Joan Gamper Trophy Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Barcelona vs Juventus Joan Gamper Trophy match will be played at Camp Nou in Barcelona on August 09, 2021 (Monday). The game is scheduled to begin at 01:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Barcelona vs Juventus, Joan Gamper Trophy Football Match?

Fans will not be able to watch the Barcelona vs Juventus Joan Gamper Trophy match on any TV channels as there are no official broadcasters of the game in India.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Barcelona vs Juventus, Joan Gamper Trophy Football Match?

Fans can catch the Barcelona vs Juventus, Joan Gamper Trophy Football action on online platforms. Fans can tune into Barca TV+ to watch the live streaming of this match.

