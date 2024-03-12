Barcelona will take on Napoli in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 game with the tie finely balanced at 1-1. The Catalonians have had a very ordinary season so far and the Champions League remains their best bet to win a title this term. They have been in decent form lately, winning three out of their last five league fixtures. With Xavi leaving at the end of the season, the Barcelona legend will want to sign off on a high and hence this European fixture assumes added significance. Opponents Napoli are seventh in the Serie A and are likely to miss out on Europe’s top footballing competition via the automatic route. They will be keen to progress further in the tournament. Barcelona versus Napoli will be telecasted on the Sony Sports network and streamed on the Sony Liv app from 1:30 AM IST. UEFA Champions League 2023–24: Former Winner Barcelona Take On Napoli in Vital Game (Preview).

Barcelona have a lengthy injury list which includes the likes of Frenkie de Jong, Ferran Torres, Alejandro Balde, Marcos Alonsoand, Gavi, and Pedri. Andreas Christensen has done well, playing as a central defensive player. Ilkay Gundigan is the playmaker in midfield while Fermin Lopez also gets a game in. The responsibility of scoring goals will fall on the likes of Robert Lewandowski and Joao Felix.

Piotr Zielinski has a contract dispute with Napoli and will not be part of this game. Jens Cajuste and Cyril Ngonge are ruled out of the contest with a thigh injury. Mattteo Politano and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia on the wings will create chances for Nigerian forntman Victor Osimhen. Stanislav Lobotka will sit back and orchestrate play from midfield.

When is Barcelona vs Napoli, UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Football Match?

Barcelona and Napoli are set to clash in the second leg of the round of 16 clash in the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 on Wednesday, March 13. The UCL round of 16 second leg will be played at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, Barcelona, Spain and it has a start time of 1:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Cristiano Ronaldo Spotted Crying After Al-Ain Scores Equaliser Against Al-Nassr in AFC Champions League 2023–24 Quarter-Final Second Leg (Watch Video).

Where to Get Live Telecast of the Barcelona vs Napoli, UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network possesses the broadcasting rights of the UEFA Champions League 2023-24. Fans can watch the round of 16 showdown between Barcelona vs Napoli on the Sony Ten Sports 2, Sony Ten Sports 3 SD/HD TV channels in India. For Barcelona vs Napoli live streaming details, read below.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Barcelona vs Napoli, UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 are with Sony Sports Network. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Barcelona vs Napoli UCL 2023-24 match on the SonyLiv app and website with a subscription. It will be a tight game with few chances created from both sides. Expect, Barcelona to win this by a 1-0 scoreline.

