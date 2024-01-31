Barcelona have dropped fourth in Spanish La Liga with their latest defeat coming up against Villareal in the league. The team was knocked out of the Copa Del Rey by Athletic Bilbao recently and the hammering in the hands of Real Madrid in the Super Copa De Espana final has proved to be a massive dampener in their progress this term. Xavi will leave the club at the end of the season and the Catalonians are in dire need of a positive result against Osasuna this evening. Opponents Osasuna are 12th in the standings but with three wins in their last five games, the team is in decent form. FC Barcelona Manager Xavi Hernandez Considers Rafael Marquez as a Potential Option for Next Head Coach.

Barcelona have a lengthy injury list with the likes of Marc Andre ter Stegen, Alejandro Balde, Marcos Alonso and Gavi missing. Sergi Roberto, Inigo Martinez, and Raphinha will undergo late fitness tests to determine their availability for this game. Joao Cancelo will be part of the starting eleven for the home side which is crucial for their defence. Lamine Yamal and Ferran Torres will slot in on the wings with Robert Lewandowski as the striker. Frenkie de Jong, with his slick passing games, should be at the heart of all their attacks.

Chimy Aliva is nearing full fitness but is still a week or two away from action while Osasuna will have Jesus Areso back in the starting eleven. Arnaiz and Ante Budimir form the two-man attack for the visitors. Iker Munoz, Moi Gomez and Aimar Oroz in midfield will likely sit deep and absorb the Barcelona pressure. Ivan Rakitic Ends Second Stint With Spanish Club Sevilla To Join Al Shabab in Saudi Arabia.

When is Barcelona vs Osasuna, La Liga 2023-24 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Barcelona are set to host Osasuna in the La Liga 2023-24 on Wednesday, January 31. The La Liga match will be played at Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, Barcelona, Spain and it will begin at 11:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Barcelona vs Osasuna, La Liga 2023-24 Football Match?

Viacom18 Network has the broadcasting rights to the La Liga 2023-24 season. In India, fans will be able to watch the live telecast of Barcelona vs Osasuna, on Sports18 3 TV channels. For live streaming details, scroll down.

How to Get Live Streaming of Barcelona vs Osasuna, La Liga 2023-24 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the La Liga 2023-24 are with Viacom18 Network. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Barcelona vs Osasuna football match on the JioCinema app and website. Barcelona are short of confidence at present but they have enough quality about them to secure a win here.

