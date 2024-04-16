Barcelona are in the ascendency in their Champions League Quarter-final tie with Paris Saint Germain. The Catalonians put in a sublime performance in the first leg to secure a win against a quality side. With their chances of defending their La Liga title minimal, Europe remains their area of focus for Xavi. The Barcelona boss is in his last few months in charge of the clubs and is eager to bow out on a high. Opponents PSG have a mountain to climb in this game but will feel their attack can bail them out of trouble against the best of sides. Lionel Messi’s Son Mateo Displays Fatherlike Skills as He Scores Five Goals in Inter Miami U-9 Match (Watch Video).

Sergi Roberto and Andreas Christensen are suspended for this tie with them picking up yellow cards in the last match. Barcelona will also have Gavi and Alejandro Balde missing owing to injuries. Frenkie de Jong, Ilkay Gundogan, and Pedri form the three-man midfield for the home side. Robert Lewandowski was brilliant in the previous leg and should be a threat in the PSG box. He will have Lamine Yamal and Raphinha as his wingers.

Achraf Hakimi did not play in Paris owing to suspension but is available for this game and PSG will slot of him into the starting eleven. Ousmane Dembele and Kylian Mbappe have raw pace and will look to get behind the Barcelona backline, creating openings for Goncalo Ramos. Fabian Ruiz should keep things tidy in midfield for the visitors.

When is Barcelona vs PSG, UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Barcelona will host PSG in the return leg of UEFA Champions League 2023-24 quarterfinal on Wednesday, April 17. The UCL quarterfinal second leg match will be played at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, Barcelona, Spain and it starts at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Premier League 2023–24: Chelsea Manager Mauricio Pochettino Opens Up About Players Creating Chaos Over Taking a Penalty During Clash Against Everton Says, ‘Can’t Behave Like Kids Again’.

Where to Get Live Telecast of the Barcelona vs PSG, UEFA Champions League Football Match?

Sony Sports Network possesses the broadcasting rights of the UEFA Champions League 2023-24. Fans can get the live telecast viewing option of the match between Barcelona vs PSG on the Sony Sports Ten 2 and 3 SD/HD TV channels in India. For online Barcelona vs PSG live streaming details, read below.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Barcelona vs PSG, UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 are with Sony Sports Network. Fans can get the live streaming viewing option of the Barcelona vs PSG match on the SonyLiv app and website with a subscription. PSG will score in this game but it may not be enough in the end. Expect the game to end in a 2-2 scoreline.

