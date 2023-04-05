It is time for the fourth El Clasico since the start of 2023 and Barcelona will be eager to make it four wins on the bounce when it hosts Real Madrid in the second leg of the Copa Del Rey clash. The Catalonians are on course to lift La Liga and are way ahead of Madrid in the points table. While their form in Europe had been poor, there has been no question marks over their performance in domestic football, with no one coming near to the levels displayed by them. On the other hand, the Los Blancos have been inconsistent and Carlo Ancelloti has failed to get the best out of the team. They will need to come out fighting out of the blocks in this match if they are to progress. Barcelona versus Real Madrid starts at 12:30 am IST. Football Match in Panama Stopped After 6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Hits the Country (Watch Video).

Ousmane Dembele, Andreas Christensen, Pedri and Frenkie de Jong are the players missing for Barcelona for this crunch tie. Sergio Busquets will hold the fort in central midfield with Franck Kessie and Gavi for company. Ansu Fati and Raphinha will be tasked with creating openings for the ever-dependable Robert Lewandowski. Ronald Araujo has been in fine form throughout the campaign and Barcelona will bank on him to keep the opposition at bay.

Antonio Rudiger will undergo a late fitness test to determine his availability for the match, while Ferland Mendy has been ruled out. Luka Modric should start with Federico Valverde and Eduardo Camavinga in a midfield three. Karim Benzema is the talisman for the side and he has the capability to turn the tie on its head with his exploits in the final third. Lionel Messi Transfer News: Argentina Star 'Likely' To Leave PSG at the End of Season, Say Reports.

When Is Barcelona vs Real Madrid, Copa del Rey 2022-23 Final? Know Date, Time and Venue

Barcelona vs Real Madrid, Copa del Rey 2022-23 semifinal second leg, will be played at the Camp Nou on April 6 (Thursday). The El Clasico clash has a scheduled start time of 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Get Live Telecast Of Barcelona vs Real Madrid, Copa del Rey 2022-23 Final on TV?

Unfortunately, the semifinal El Clasico clash between Real Madrid and Barcelona in the Copa del Rey 2022-23 will not be telecast in India. Hence, Indian fans cannot watch the live action on their TV sets.

How To Watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid, Copa del Rey 2022-23 Final Live Streaming Online?

Fans in India will, however, be able to watch live streaming of this contest on the FanCode app and website. Those interested in watching the online streaming of this El Clasico will be able to do so on FanCode but at the cost of a nominal fee for the match pass. Barcelona and Real Madrid will likely play out an entertaining draw which will enable the hosts to progress to the next round.

