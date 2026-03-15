Barcelona vs Sevilla, La Liga 2025–26 Free Live Streaming Online

La Liga 2025–26 Free Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Detail: La Liga leaders Barcelona host Sevilla at the Spotify Camp Nou on 15 March 2026, in a fixture that could prove pivotal for the title race. Hansi Flick’s side enters the match holding a narrow one-point lead over Real Madrid following the latter's victory yesterday. Barcelona are seeking a 14th consecutive home league win, while 14th-placed Sevilla arrive on a five-match unbeaten run, aiming to replicate their shock 4–1 victory from the reverse fixture in October. Will Lamine Yamal Play Tonight in Barcelona vs Sevilla La Liga 2025–26 Match?.

Barcelona vs Sevilla Kick-Off Time and Venue

The match is scheduled to take place on March 15.

Venue: Spotify Camp Nou in Barcelona

Time: 8:45 PM IST (Indian Standard Time)

How to Watch Barcelona vs Sevilla Live Streaming and Telecast in India

Indian viewers can follow the La Liga League action through the following options:

Live Streaming: FanCode is the official live streaming partner of La Liga 2025-26 in India and fans can watch the Barcelona vs Sevilla live streaming online on its app and website, but at the cost of either purchasing a gameweek pass (Rs 49) or a tour pass.

Telecast: Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch Barcelona vs Sevilla live telecast in India due to the absence of an official television broadcast partner. Arda Guler Equals Record for Longest Goal in La Liga History, Turkish Player Achieves Feat During Real Madrid vs Elche Match

Barcelona vs Sevilla Team News

The primary talking point for the Blaugrana has been the fitness of Lamine Yamal. The 18-year-old winger was a doubt after missing training earlier this week due to a mild fever. However, he has been named in the matchday squad and is expected to start.

Barcelona's injury list remains substantial, with Jules Kounde, Alejandro Balde, and Frenkie de Jong still sidelined. In their absence, 18-year-old Xavi Espart is expected to deputise at full-back. Sevilla, meanwhile, are missing Kike Salas and Gerard Fernández, but hope the creative form of Dodi Lukebakio can exploit a depleted Barcelona defence.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 15, 2026 07:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).