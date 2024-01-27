Barcelona’s latest failure in a Cup competition came in the Copa Del Rey, where they were knocked out by Atletico Madrid. This was the second such loss after the hammering by Real Madrid in the Supercopa de Espana final, mounting further pressure on manager Xavi. The club legend is now in danger of losing his job with the board unhappy with the progress they have made. Opponents Villareal have just a solitary win in their last five games and are 14th in the standings, well below the club of their stature can afford. They will need to come up with a few wins in order to avoid dropping into the relegation zone. Barcelona versus Villareal will be telecasted on the Sports18 network and streamed on the Jio Cinema app from 11:00 pm IST. La Liga 2023–24: Girona FC Faces RC Celta De Vigo, Real Madrid Travels To Face UD Las Palmas in Canary Islands.

Andreas Christensen, Alejandro Balde, Inigo Martinez, Gavi and Marc-Andre ter Stegen will not feature in the game as they are injured. There is good news though for Barcelona with Joao Cancelo all set to return to the starting eleven. Ronald Araujo and Jules Kounde will be the center-backs and the duo needs to improve after some below-par performances off late.

Gerard Moreno and Alexander Sorloth will be the two strikers in an attack-minded 4-4-2 formation for Villareal. Eric Bailly and Jorge Cuenca as the center-back pairing need to be on top of their game with Barcelona boasting a potent attack. Francis Coquelin will be tasked with breaking up play for the visitors while his midfield partner Santi Comesana pushes forward to assist the attackers. Copa del Rey 2023–24: Atletico Madrid Back in Spanish Cup Semifinals Seven Years Later As VAR Denies Stoppage-Time Penalty for Sevilla (Watch Goals Video Highlights).

When is Barcelona vs Villarreal, La Liga 2023-24 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Barcelona are set to host Villarreal in the La Liga 2023-24 on Saturday, January 27. The La Liga match will be played at Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, Barcelona, Spain and it will begin at 11:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Barcelona vs Villarreal, La Liga 2023-24 Football Match?

Viacom18 Network have the broadcasting rights to the La Liga 2023-24 season. In India, fans will be able to watch the live telecast of Barcelona vs Villarreal, on Sports18 3 TV channels. For live streaming details, scroll down.

How to Get Live Streaming of Barcelona vs Villarreal, La Liga 2023-24 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the La Liga 2023-24 are with Viacom18 Network. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Barcelona vs Villarreal football match on the JioCinema app and website. Barcelona do not look like their usual self at the moment and they have are in dire need of a big win. Barcelona should secure a 2-0 win here with Lamine Yamal shining bright once again for the club.

