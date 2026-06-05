Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal Named La Liga Player of the Season for 2025-26

FC Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal has been named the La Liga Player of the Season for the 2025–26 campaign following a brilliant domestic tournament that propelled his club to the league title. The 18-year-old forward was the standout performer in the Spanish top flight, leading a dominant Barcelona side that finished a substantial 12 points ahead of rivals Real Madrid to capture their 29th league championship. FIFA World Cup 2026: Iraq Hold Spain to Warm-Up Draw as Sweden and Greece Share Points.

Lamine Yamal Wins La Liga Honour

𝗟𝗮𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗲 𝗬𝗮𝗺𝗮𝗹 is LaLiga’s 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝗲𝗮𝘀𝗼𝗻 👏👏👏 Congratulations, Lamine! 💎🔝 pic.twitter.com/GusZwiCon1 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) June 5, 2026

A Comprehensive Domestic Triumph

Yamal’s accolade caps off a remarkable individual year in which he became the main driving force under manager Hansi Flick. Stepping into the iconic number 10 shirt, the teenager recorded 28 goal contributions, scoring 16 goals and providing 12 assists across his 28 league appearances.

This output marked the highest attacking return for any under-21 player across Europe’s top five leagues this season. Beyond his raw statistics, local analysts highlighted Yamal’s consistency and unique tactical positioning, noting that he repeatedly carried the Catalan side through dense periods of the schedule when senior players were sidelined with injuries. Have Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo Ever Played Against Each Other in FIFA World Cups?.

The Player of the Season voting reflected Yamal’s overwhelming support from the wider footballing community and pundits alike. The Barcelona winger secured 38.7percent of the total vote share, finishing comfortably clear of his teammate Pedri, who secured second place with 15.54 percent.

Real Madrid midfielder Arda Güler finished third with 15.38 percent of the vote following a campaign that included winning the La Liga Goal of the Season. The accolade officially cements Yamal's status as the new cornerstone of Barcelona's sporting project ahead of the upcoming 2026–27 European season.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 05, 2026 06:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).