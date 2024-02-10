Bayer Leverkusen have been the surprise leaders of the German Bundesliga and they will be involved in a top of the league clash with Bayern Munich this evening. Leverkusen has 52 points from 20 games, two more than record German champions Bayern Munich. Xabi Alonso is the manager of the leaders and he has done a tremendous job at the helm of the club, turning a mid-table side into title contenders. The visitors are used to winning the Bundesliga from tight positions and this year the title race is likely going down the wire again. After a slow start to the campaign, the Bavarians have found some much needed consistency here. Bayer Leverkusen versus Bayern Munich will be telecasted on the Sony Sports network and streamed on the Sony Liv app from 11:00 PM IST. Bundesliga 2023–24: Donyell Malen Brace Helps Borussia Dortmund Cruises Past Struggling Freiburg.

Odilon Kossounou is away featuring for his national side in the African Cup of Nations and hence not available for selection for Bayer Leverkusen. Arthur and Victor Boniface are injured and out of the squad. Granit Xhaka will be trusted with the task of breaking up the opponents’ passing lines while the likes of Jonas Hofmann and Florian Wirtz venture forward.

The loss of Alphonso Davies to knee injury is a big blow for Bayern Munich ahead of the tie. He joins the likes of Kingsley Coman, Serge Gnabry, Daniel Peretz, and Bouna Sarr on the treatment table. Harry Kane has been influential for Bayern Munich in the final third and his link up play with Thomas Muller will be a key here. Jamal Musiala and Leroy Sane occupy their spot on the wings.

When is Bayern Munich vs Borussia Monchengladbach, Bundesliga 2023-24 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Bayern Munich are set to visit Bayer Leverkusen in an away match in the Bundesliga 2023-24 on Saturday, February 10. The Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich match will be played at BayArena, Leverkusen, Germany and it starts at 11:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Perfect Wedding Invitation! Picture of Couple’s Fabrizio Romano-Themed ‘Here We Go’ Marriage Announcement Goes Viral.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich, Bundesliga 2023-24 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights to the English Premier League 2023-24 season. In India, fans will be able to watch the live telecast of the Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich match on Sony Sports Network TV Channels.

How to Get Live Streaming of Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich, Bundesliga 2023-24 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the Bundesliga 2023-24 are with Sony Sports Network. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich football match on the SonyLiv app and website. It should be an entertaining game with plenty of goals with both sides likely to settle for a 2-2 draw.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 10, 2024 04:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).