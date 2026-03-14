Bundesliga 2025–26 Free Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: Bayern Munich travel to the BayArena to face Bayer Leverkusen in a pivotal Matchday 26 clash that could define the final stretch of the Bundesliga 2025–26 season. Vincent Kompany’s side currently holds an 11-point lead at the top of the table, but they arrive in North Rhine-Westphalia severely depleted by a growing injury list. For sixth-placed Leverkusen, under the guidance of Kasper Hjulmand, the fixture represents a vital opportunity to bolster their pursuit of European qualification following a recent 1-1 draw with Arsenal in the Champions League. Argentina vs Spain Finalissima 2026 Faces Venue Chaos Amid Middle East Conflict; Santiago Bernabeu Tipped as New Host for Clash Featuring Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich Kick-Off Time and Venue

The match is scheduled to take place on Sunday, March 14.

Venue: BayArena in Leverkusen

Time: 08:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time)

How to Watch Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich Live Streaming and Telecast in India

Indian viewers can follow the Bundesliga action through the following options:

Live Streaming: SonyLIV, the OTT platform of Sony Sports Network, will be providing the live streaming of Bundesliga 2025-26 in India. Fans can tune into the SonyLIV app and website to watch the Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich 2025–26 live streaming online.

Telecast: Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Bundesliga 2025-26 in India. Fans in India might find the Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich 2025–26 live telecast on the Sony Sports Network Ten TV channels. Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Al-Khaleej vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League 2025-26 Match?.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich Team News

Despite their dominant domestic form, Bayern Munich face a significant selection headache. The club confirmed on Friday that Jamal Musiala, Alphonso Davies, and goalkeeper Jonas Urbig will all miss the trip following injuries sustained in their 6-1 midweek victory over Atalanta. With veteran captain Manuel Neuer still sidelined by a muscle tear, Sven Ulreich is set to make his first league start since 2024.

The hosts are also managing several absences, with Mark Flekken and Nathan Tella ruled out. However, the potential return of Patrik Schick to the starting line-up provides a much-needed focal point for an attack that has found goals hard to come by against top-six opposition this year.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Sony Sports Network). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 14, 2026 07:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).