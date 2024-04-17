After a season defining loss at the hands of Aston Villa in the league over the weekend, Arsenal will look to secure a place in the semi-finals of the Champions League this evening. Standing in their way is Bayern Munich, who drew 2-2 with them in the first leg at the Emirates Stadium. Bayern Munich lost out on the Bundesliga title after a record 11 years and their sole focus is now on European glory, unlike Arsenal, who will still believe they are in with a chance to lift the Premier League trophy. Vinicius Jr, Jude Bellingham and Other Real Madrid Players Avoid Stepping on Manchester City Logo Ahead of UCL 2023–24 Quarter-Final Second Leg Clash (Watch Video).

Leroy Sane and Manuel Neuer have trained with the squad and are likely to play a part in this tie. Harry Kane has been exceptional so far for his new club and Arsenal will do well to keep him quiet. Thomas Muller will slot in as the playmaker and try and link up with his midfielders. Serge Gnabry is out of this game due to a hamstring problem. Another problem for the home side is the absence of Alphonso Davies, who misses out due to suspension.

Gabriel Jesus is pushing for a start and Mikel Arteta will be tempted to bring the Brazilian to freshen up things. Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka will play a key role in the attacking third and their link up play will be crucial here. Jorginho will be the holding midfielder and try and shield the backline. Declan Rice is also expected to stay back, allowing Martin Odegaard to create openings for his forward line.

When is Bayern Munich vs Arsenal, UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Bayern Munich will host Arsenal in the second leg of UEFA Champions League 2023-24 quarterfinal on Thursday, April 18. The UCL quarterfinal second leg match will be played at the Allianz Arena, Munich and it starts at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of the Bayern Munich vs Arsenal, UEFA Champions League Football Match?

Sony Sports Network possesses the broadcasting rights of the UEFA Champions League 2023-24. Fans can get the live telecast viewing option of the match between Bayern Munich vs Arsenal on the Sony Sports Ten 1 SD/HD TV channels in India. For online Bayern Munich vs Arsenal live streaming details, read below.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Bayern Munich vs Arsenal, UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 are with Sony Sports Network. Fans can get the live streaming viewing option of the Bayern Munich vs Arsenal match on the SonyLiv app and website with a subscription. Bayern Munich should win this tie and progress considering how they dominate teams at home.

