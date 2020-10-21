Bayern Munich vs Atletico Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online in IST: Defending champions Bayern Munich host Atletico Madrid in their opening game of the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League. The German giants won a treble last season but this campaign, their form has been a bit of suspect. Defensive issues have marred their progress so far and against a quality team like Atletico Madrid, they run the risk of getting overrun. Although Atletico Madrid have had too many draws for their liking in the La Liga, their new attacking football has been received well by the fans. Diego Simeone will like to start his European campaign with a headline-grabbing win and hence may adopt a slightly pragmatic approach. BAY vs ATL Dream11 Prediction in UEFA Champions League 2020–21: Tips to Pick Best Team for Bayern Munich vs Atletico Madrid Football Match.

Joshua Kimmich should be back in the Bayern Munich starting eleven after given a breather against Arminia Bielefeld. Wingers Serge Gnabry and Kingsley Coman may not always enjoy space against a defensively astute Atletico Madrid and this is where Thomas Mullers and Robert Lewandowski must step in and make those runs in the channel. Defence is a problem for the German champions and a new combination of David Alaba and Niklas Sule could be tested against Atletico Madrid.

Diego Costa has a thigh injury and is doubtful for the clash. In his absence, former Barcelona man Luis Suarez is likely to partner Joao Felix in a two-man forward line. Lucas Torreira has an important role to play in the middle now that Thomas Partey has left for Arsenal. Koke should push up with each opportunity available with the likes of Saul Niguez and Angel Correa joining in. Stefan Savic at the back has an important job of keeping Robert Lewandowski quiet.

Bayern Munich vs Atletico Madrid match in UEFA Champions League 2020-21 will take place on October 22 (Wednesday midnight). The match will be played at the Allianz Arena and is scheduled to start at 12: 30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Fans in India can catch the live action of Bayern Munich vs Atletico Madrid UCL match live on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network is the official broadcaster for UEFA Champions League 2020-21 in India. Fans can tune into Sony Six and Sony Ten channels to watch the live telecast of Bayern Munich vs Atletico Madrid Group A UCL match live on television.

The Group A clash will also be available online. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the Bayern Munich vs Atletico Madrid match online for fans in India. A game between two quality clubs is likely to have chances far and few between them. Expect Bayern Munich to claim a 1-0 victory tonight.

