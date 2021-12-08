Bayern Munich and Barcelona are all set to collide in a crucial Group E clash in the UEFA Champions League 2021-22 clash at the Allianz Arena in Munich, on December 9, Thursday. A lot would be at stake for Barcelona in this match. They would need to win this fixture at all costs in order to secure passage to the last 16 round of this year's Champions League. If they do not win, they Xavi and his men would hope that Benfica suffer defeat to Dynamo Kyiv, which would then end up in the Catalan side ending second in the group. Mohamed Salah & Divock Origi Help Liverpool Seal Six Wins in UCL 2021-22 Group Stage, Beat AC Milan 1-2 (Watch Video)

Beating Bayern Munich in the Champions League has become a difficult task for Barcelona in recent times. An 8-2 defeat in 2020 followed by a 3-0 loss earlier this year has been the outcomes of Bayern-Barca clash in the UCL and Xavi's side would be under a lot of pressure as they have to prove their worth against a strong Bayern Munich squad. On top, they would miss the services of players like Ansu Fati, Pedri and Sergi Roberto. Bayern would also not have Lucas Hernandez available for selection.

When is Bayern Munich vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Match? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The Bayern Munich vs Barcelona clash in UEFA Champions League 2021-22 will be played at Allianz Arena in Munich, on December 9, 2021 (Thursday). The game has a scheduled time of 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Bayern Munich vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Match on TV?

Sony Pictures Network are the official broadcasters of UEFA Champions League 2021-22 in India and will telecast the games live on its channels. Fans can tune into Sony Sports HD/SD channels to watch the live telecast ofBayern Munich vs Barcelona on TV.

How To Watch Live Streaming Online of Bayern Munich vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Match?

Sony Pictures Network’s official OTT platform Sony LIV will be streaming the game live for its fans in India. You can tune into the Sony Liv app or website to watch Bayern Munich vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 live streaming online. JioTV would also provide live streaming for this match.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 08, 2021 05:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).