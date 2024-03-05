Bayern Munich will look to turn around their 1-0 deficit in the Round of 16 tie against Lazio when the two sides meet at the Allianz Arena for the second leg. A Ciro Immobile penalty was enough for Lazio to claim an early advantage in this contest but their progress to the next round is far from guaranteed. Bayern Munich are ten points shy of Leverkusen in the German Bundesliga and as things stand, the Champions League remains the only major trophy they can claim this term. Manager Thomas Tuchel will leave the club at the end of the season, after months of inconsistency in their football. UCL 2023–24: Thomas Tuchel’s Job on the Line As Wounded Bayern Munich Hosts Lazio in UEFA Champions League.

Leroy Sane, Sacha Boey, and Noussair Mazraoui are the players missing out for Bayern Munich due to injuries. Kingsley Coman is likely to return next month as he recovers from a ligament injury. Dayot Upamecano is suspended for this important game. There are talks of Harry Kane exiting the club in summer but for now, the England captain has a key role to play. He will be assisted by Thomas Muller in the final third. Jamal Musiala and Mathys Tel will occupy the slot on the wings.

Adam Marusic, Mario Gila, Alessio Romagnoli and Elseid Hysaj make up the back four for Lazio. They have a key role to play in this game, considering Bayern Munich will attack from the onset. Ciro Immobile shoulders the goal-scoring responsibility for this team. Felipe Anderson and Mattia Zaccagni will create chances from out wide. UCL 2023–24: Barcelona Midfielders Frenkie De Jong and Pedri Injured a Week Before UEFA Champions League Match Against Napoli.

When is Bayern Munich vs Lazio, UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Bayern Munich and Lazio are set to clash in the round of 16 clash second leg in the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 on Wednesday, March 6. The UCL round of 16 second leg will be played at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany and it starts at 1:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of the Bayern Munich vs Lazio, UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network possesses the broadcasting rights of the UEFA Champions League 2023-24. Fans can watch the round of 16 second-leg showdown between Bayern Munich vs Lazio on the Sony Sports Ten 2, Sony Sports Ten 3 and Sony Sports Ten 4 TV channels in India. For Bayern Munich vs Lazio live streaming details, read below.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Bayern Munich vs Lazio, UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 are with Sony Sports Network. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Bayern Munich vs Lazio match on the SonyLiv app and website with a subscription. Bayern Munich may not be at their very best but they will likely find a way to secure a win in this game.

