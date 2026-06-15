Belgium vs Egypt Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Football Tips, Playing XI, Captain Picks for FIFA World Cup 2026 Group G Match

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Group G action is set to ignite as European giants Belgium take on African stalwarts Egypt. The Red Devils, eager to rebound from their disappointing 2022 campaign, face a formidable Egyptian side led by star forward Mohamed Salah, who aims to make history in what could be his final World Cup appearance. This opening match promises tactical battles and individual brilliance, making it a captivating fixture for fantasy football enthusiasts. Belgium vs Egypt, FIFA World Cup 2026 Win Probability: What Polymarket Betting Prediction Markets Say.

Belgium vs Egypt Match Details

The Group G encounter between Belgium and Egypt will be held at Seattle Stadium in Seattle, USA. The kick-off is scheduled for Tuesday, June 16, at 12:30 AM IST.

Match Stage Group Kick-off (IST) Venue Belgium vs Egypt Group Stage Group G Tue, Jun 16, 12:30 AM IST Seattle Stadium, Seattle

Recent Form and Team News

Belgium: The Red Devils qualified for the World Cup 2026 undefeated from UEFA Group J, showcasing their attacking prowess by scoring 29 goals in eight matches. Despite this, their defensive solidity has been questioned, especially after their group stage exit in 2022 and an early knockout from Euro 2024. Under manager Rudi Garcia, Belgium boasts a blend of experienced stars and exciting young talents. Key figures like Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku remain pivotal, although there's speculation surrounding Lukaku's starting spot against Egypt. Thibaut Courtois is a reliable presence in goal, while the pace and dribbling of Jérémy Doku will be crucial in attack. Belgium vs Egypt: Predicted Lineups, Formations, and Key Players for FIFA World Cup 2026 Group G Opener.

Egypt: The Pharaohs come into the tournament in strong form, having qualified unbeaten from CAF Group A. Their defensive record in qualifiers was exceptional, conceding just two goals in ten matches while keeping seven clean sheets. Egypt's primary attacking threat is, undoubtedly, Mohamed Salah, who netted nine goals during their qualification campaign. Supported by players like Omar Marmoush and Mahmoud Trezeguet, Egypt employs an organised, disciplined, and pragmatic approach, focusing on defensive stability and quick counter-attacks. This will be Egypt's fourth World Cup appearance, and they are still seeking their first-ever win in the tournament, with aspirations of reaching the knockout rounds for the first time.

Belgium vs Egypt Expected Lineups

Belgium (4-2-3-1/4-3-3): Thibaut Courtois; Thomas Meunier, Nathan Ngoy, Brandon Mechele, Timothy Castagne; Amadou Onana, Youri Tielemans; Jérémy Doku, Kevin De Bruyne, Leandro Trossard; Charles De Ketelaere.

Egypt (4-2-3-1/4-3-3): Mostafa Shobeir; Mohamed Hany, Mohamed Abdelmonem, Yasser Ibrahim, Ahmed Fatouh; Marwan Attia, Mohanad Lasheen; Mohamed Salah, Emam Ashour, Trezeguet; Omar Marmoush.

Belgium vs Egypt Expected Lineups Top Picks for Your Dream11 Team

Captain & Vice-Captain Suggestions:

Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium): The midfield maestro is Belgium's creative hub, with an exceptional ability to provide assists and score crucial goals. His set-piece delivery also adds to his fantasy appeal. Expected to be heavily involved in Belgium's attacking play.

The midfield maestro is Belgium's creative hub, with an exceptional ability to provide assists and score crucial goals. His set-piece delivery also adds to his fantasy appeal. Expected to be heavily involved in Belgium's attacking play. Mohamed Salah (Egypt): The undisputed talisman for Egypt, Salah is a guaranteed source of goals and assists. He is likely on penalty duty and will be the focal point of Egypt's attacks. His motivation to perform in potentially his last World Cup makes him a must-have.

Budget Differentials:

Amadou Onana (Belgium): A strong defensive midfielder who can rack up points through tackles, interceptions, and aerial duels. He also poses an occasional goal threat from set pieces.

A strong defensive midfielder who can rack up points through tackles, interceptions, and aerial duels. He also poses an occasional goal threat from set pieces. Omar Marmoush (Egypt): Playing alongside Salah, Marmoush benefits from the attention Salah draws. He is a dynamic forward with goal-scoring potential and could be a valuable, lower-owned pick for your team.

Playing alongside Salah, Marmoush benefits from the attention Salah draws. He is a dynamic forward with goal-scoring potential and could be a valuable, lower-owned pick for your team. Timothy Castagne (Belgium): An attacking full-back who can contribute defensively while also providing crosses and potential assists from wide areas.

Players to Consider Avoiding:

Romelu Lukaku (Belgium): While a prolific scorer, there are reports suggesting Charles De Ketelaere might get the nod to start ahead of him. Monitor confirmed lineups closely to avoid a non-playing asset.

While a prolific scorer, there are reports suggesting Charles De Ketelaere might get the nod to start ahead of him. Monitor confirmed lineups closely to avoid a non-playing asset. Mohamed El Shenawy (Egypt): While a veteran, Mostafa Shobeir is predicted to start in goal for Egypt in this match, according to some recent reports. Confirm the starting goalkeeper before selection.

LatestLY's Suggested Dream11 Fantasy XI

Here's a balanced Dream11 fantasy football team suggestion for the Belgium vs Egypt FIFA World Cup 2026 Group G match:

Goalkeeper: Thibaut Courtois (BEL)

Thibaut Courtois (BEL) Defenders: Timothy Castagne (BEL), Thomas Meunier (BEL), Mohamed Abdelmonem (EGY), Ahmed Fatouh (EGY)

Timothy Castagne (BEL), Thomas Meunier (BEL), Mohamed Abdelmonem (EGY), Ahmed Fatouh (EGY) Midfielders: Kevin De Bruyne (BEL), Mohamed Salah (EGY), Amadou Onana (BEL), Emam Ashour (EGY)

Kevin De Bruyne (BEL), Mohamed Salah (EGY), Amadou Onana (BEL), Emam Ashour (EGY) Forwards: Jérémy Doku (BEL), Charles De Ketelaere (BEL), Omar Marmoush (EGY)

This opening Group G clash promises an exciting start to both nations' World Cup campaigns. With Belgium's attacking flair and Egypt's defensive resilience coupled with Salah's brilliance, fantasy managers have plenty of exciting options to consider for their Dream11 teams. Make your selections wisely and good luck!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2026 06:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).