Belgium's Thibaut Courtois Hints at International Retirement Post-FIFA World Cup 2026

Belgium’s long-serving goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has dropped a significant hint that the FIFA World Cup 2026 could mark his final appearance for the national team. Speaking to reporters on June 12, 2026, as the Red Devils geared up for their opening Group G encounter, the 34-year-old expressed a strong likelihood of stepping away from international duty after the tournament concludes. Erling Haaland Attends NHL Stanley Cup Final Before Norway's FIFA World Cup 2026 Debut (Watch Video).

"I don't know if we should be talking about the future right now, but the chances are greater that I won't continue after this tournament than that I will," Courtois stated as per hlnsport . His candid remarks come just days before Belgium's highly anticipated Group G opener against Egypt in Seattle.

The Goalkeeper's Dilemma

The towering Real Madrid shot-stopper, who was born on May 11, 1992, cited the increasing physical toll of top-flight football and a desire to preserve his body for his club career. "I still want to play for a few more years. And then you have to take care of your body," he explained. Courtois acknowledged that "over the last year and a half, I've had more little physical problems and injuries, so you naturally think more about the future." He also spoke of "passing the torch" to the next generation of Belgian goalkeepers, specifically mentioning emerging talents like Senne Lammens and Mike Penders.

Belgium's World Cup Campaign

Belgium is set to kick off their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign in Group G. Their schedule is as follows:

Date Time (PT) Match Venue June 15, 2026 12:00 PM Belgium vs Egypt Seattle

Beyond their opener, Belgium will also face Iran and New Zealand in their group stage matches. The tournament, hosted across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, runs from June 11 to July 19, 2026. Courtois has been a cornerstone of the Belgian national team, earning his first of 109 caps in 2011 and being a key figure in their 'golden generation.'

Thibaut Courtois's Club Future

While his international future is uncertain, Courtois's commitment to club football remains firm. He signed a new contract with Real Madrid in July 2025, extending his stay at the Santiago Bernabéu until 2027. This commitment underscores his desire to manage his workload and potentially prolong his club career at the highest level. Jose Mourinho Announced as New Real Madrid Head Coach Until 2029.

A Conditional Farewell?

Despite his strong inclination towards international retirement, Courtois left a slight opening for a change of heart. He suggested that a successful World Cup campaign for Belgium and a continued positive atmosphere within the squad could lead to further discussions with the coaching staff and medical team.

As Belgium prepares for what could be a defining tournament, Courtois’s potential departure from the international stage would undoubtedly mark the end of an era for the Red Devils, accelerating the transition to a new generation of talent between the posts.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2026 03:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).