Bengaluru are second last in this season’s Indian Super League currently and as things stand, the club considered one of the best in the country, will not be part of the title race. They face Chennaiyin at home next with both the teams winless in their last two games. Surprisingly, victories have been far and few between the teams this season and just a point separates them in the standings. Bengaluru’s defeat at the hands of Punjab came as a surprise to many considering the Blues are a much better side in terms of experience and quality. The club is lacking confidence at the moment and this will need to change. Bengaluru versus Chennaiyin FC will be streamed on the Jio Cinema app from 7:30 PM IST. ISL 2023–24: Bengaluru FC Seek To Regain Form Against Southern Rivals Chennaiyin FC at Home.

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu will be in goal for the hosts with Nikhil Poojary, Chinglensana Singh, Aleksandar Jovanovic and Roshan Singh completing the back four. Javier Hernandes is the key playmaker in midfield and it is his form that is crucial to the team’s goal scoring chances. Sunil Chettri, the Indian skipper, shoulders the attacking responsibility in the final third.

Jordan Murray is the lone striker up top for Chennaiyin and he will have two attacking midfielders in Connor Shields and Vincy Barretto lining up behind him. Rafael Crivellaro is the main man in midfield and his primary role will be to maintain the tempo of the game. Ryan Edwards brings calmness at the back for the visitors and he will have to mark the likes of Sunil Chettri well.

When Is Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC ISL 2023-24, Football Match Schedule (Know Date, Time and Venue)

Bengaluru FC will take on Chennaiyin FC in the ISL 2023-24 on Wednesday, February 7. The Indian Super League 2023-24 match will be played at the

Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bangalore, India and it will start at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). ISL 2023–24 Points Table Updated Live.

Where To Watch Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC ISL 2023-24 Football Telecast On TV?

Viacom18 Network have the broadcasting rights for the Indian Super League in India. Fans can tune into VH1, Sports18 SD/HD (English Commentary) channels, Sports18 Khel (Hindi Commentary, Surya Movies (Malayalam Commentary), DD Bangla (Bangla Commentary) channels to watch live telecast of the Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC match. For live streaming details, scroll down.

How To Watch Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC ISL 2023-24 Football Live Streaming Online?

JioCinema, the official OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will live stream the Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2023-24 match on online platforms. Fans can tune into the JioCinema app and website to catch the action live. One Football will live stream the match Internationally. Both the teams will likely score in this game but may have to settle for a draw.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 07, 2024 03:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).