Bengaluru FC won just one game in the last five matches and will be looking to return to winning ways when they face bottom side Hyderabad FC at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Saturday. The match will be played on February 24. The Bengaluru side has been inconsistent throughout the season affecting their chances for the playoffs. Despite their challenges, they remain within striking distance of a playoff berth with just five points separating them from sixth-placed Jamshedpur FC. ISL 2023–24: Syria’s Thaer Krouma Joins Mumbai City FC From Syrian Premier League Defending Champions Al Fotuwa SC.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad FC’s dismal run in the ISL has continued, as they are currently on a six-game losing streak. They are yet to secure a victory this season and have four draws in total. Their offence is also lacking finishing in the final third with just five goals in 15 matches so far and they have failed to score a single goal in their last four games. Much of this can be attributed to the absence of quality players, which has forced head coach Thangboi Singto to field a team primarily comprised of young and inexperienced names.

When Is Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC, ISL 2023-24, Football Match Schedule (Know Date, Tiem and Venue)

Bengaluru FC will host Hyderabad FC at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Saturday – February 24, 2024, at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Jamshedpur FC Beat East Bengal 2–1 To Reclaim Sixth Spot in ISL 2023–24 Points Table.

Where To Watch the Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC, ISL 2023-24 Football match Live on Television?

Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of the ISL 2023-24 season. Fans can watch the Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad ISL 2023-24 Match on the Sports 18 channel.

How To Watch Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC, ISL 2023-24 Football Match Live Streaming Online?

Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad ISL 2023-24 Match Live streaming is also available on the Jio Cinema app.

