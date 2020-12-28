Bengaluru FC will be eager to get back to winning ways when they face Jamshedpur in the Indian Super League. Carles Cuadrat’s men went down by a solitary goal against tournament favourites ATK Mohun Bagan which would have disappointed the Spanish gaffer. With 12 points from 7 games, BFC are third in the points table but given the high standards they set for themselves, the team will not be happy with their standing. In the past few weeks, Bengaluru have pulled off some fine performances and they will be confident heading into the Jamshedpur game. Opponents Jamshedpur are 6th with 10 points but have an excellent coach in Owen Coyle, who should set them up well. Indian Super League 2020–21 Points Table Updated.

Erik Paartalu had a below par game against ATK but remain a key man for BFC in the middle of the park. Dimas Delgado has formed a steady partnership with Indian skipper Sunil Chettri on the left and Jamshedpur will mark the duo tightly. Juanan in defence has been around for a while and he brings a calming influence on the Bengaluru back line.

Jamshedpur’s disciplinary record this season has not been good with a few red cards this season. They will need to work on this aspect to avoid losing key players for the big games. They will likely field an unchanged side from the one that lost 1-2 to FC Goa. Nerijus Valskis in the attacking third is their star man and Bengaluru can ill afford to give him sighters in front of goal.

When is Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC match in ISL 2020-21 will be played on December 28, 2020 (Monday). The match will be held at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao, Goa and it is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans in India can catch the live-action of the Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC ISL 2020-21 match on Star Sports channels as Star Network is the official broadcaster of Indian Super League. Fans need to tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 HD channels to live telecast the match in English. Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels will be providing live-action with Hindi commentary.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans can also watch the Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC match online. Since Star Sports network is the official broadcaster of ISL 2020-21, Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the BFC vs JFC clash online for the fans. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also follow the match on JIO TV and XStream.

A routine win for Bengaluru FC awaits them, given the wide gulf in class between the two teams. Only hope for Jamshedpur is if they can defend well and try and counter BFC on the break.

