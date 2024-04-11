Bengaluru FC are one of the top sides of the Indian Super League, but this season has been one to forget for them. The team has managed 22 points from 21 games and play their last game this term against Mohun Bagan at home. The hosts are out of the play-offs race and will look to bow out of the tournament on a high. They head into the game on the back of two defeats in their last matches and it has been that kind of campaign for them. Opponents Mohun Bagan on the other hand need to win their last two contests to keep slim homes of winning the shield alive. The Kolkata Giants are second behind Mumbai City in the standings and they have all to play for here. Bengaluru versus Mohun Bagan will be telecasted on the Sports18 network and streamed on the Jio Cinema app from 7:30 PM IST. ISL 2023–24: Mohun Bagan Super Giant Look To Keep Shield Hopes Alive in Clash With Bengaluru FC.

Sunil Chhetri scored for Bengaluru in the last game and will be hoping for a place in the starting eleven here. Javier Hernandez is a key man for the home team as he is the one that creates the chances from midfield. Oliver Drost looked a bit off the pace in the previous match but is likely to keep his spot.

Dimitri Petratos has been scoring key goals for Mohun Bagan and the visitors will hope he can continue his good run against Bengaluru. Jason Cummings and Joni Kauko complete the front three. Deepak Tangri will sit back and try and break the opposition passing line while midfield partner Abhishek Suryavanshi ventures forward to support the attack. ISL 2023–24: East Bengal FC Fail at Final Hurdle Against Punjab FC As Chennaiyin FC Qualify for Playoffs.

When Is Bengaluru FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant ISL 2023-24, Football Match Schedule (Know Date, Time and Venue)

Bengaluru FC will host Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the Indian Super League 2023-24 on Thursday, April 11. The BFC vs MBSG match will be played at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru and it will start at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Bengaluru FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant ISL 2023-24 Football Telecast On TV?

Viacom18 Network has the broadcasting rights for the Indian Super League in India. Fans can tune into VH1, Sports18 1 and 3 SD/HD (English Commentary) channels, Sports18 3 (Hindi Commentary), Surya Movies (Malayalam Commentary), and DD Bangla (Bangla Commentary) channels to get the live telecast viewing option of the Bengaluru FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant. For online viewing options of the Bengaluru FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant, read below.

How To Watch Bengaluru FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant ISL 2023-24 Football Live Streaming Online?

JioCinema, the official OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide a live stream viewing option of the Bengaluru FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant, ISL 2023-24 match on online platforms. Fans can tune into the JioCinema app and website to catch the action live. One Football will live stream the match Internationally. It will not be an easy game for Mohun Bagan and they are likely to drop points here.

