The footballing world is abuzz after Brazilian icon Ronaldo Luís Nazário de Lima, aged 49, made a definitive statement declaring Lionel Messi, 38, as the 'Greatest of All Time' (GOAT). This stunning pronouncement came on the heels of Messi's mesmerizing hat-trick for Argentina against Algeria in a FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D clash at MetLife Stadium yesterday. Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo: Contrasting Starts in FIFA World Cup 2026 for Legends.

The electrifying match, which saw Argentina dominate Algeria with a 3-0 victory, cemented Messi's legendary status further in the ongoing tournament. Ronaldo's comments have ignited fresh debate among fans and pundits, particularly drawing attention to the perennial rivalry between Messi and Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo.

Lionel Messi's Masterclass in New Jersey

The highly anticipated Group D encounter took place on June 17, 2026, kicking off at 8:00 PM EDT (UTC-4) at the iconic MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, one of the premier venues for the FIFA World Cup 2026. Messi was in sublime form, dazzling the crowd with his intricate dribbling, visionary passing, and, crucially, three clinical finishes that left the Algerian defense reeling. His hat-trick not only secured a crucial three points for La Albiceleste but also underscored his enduring brilliance on the grandest stage of international football. The match concluded with Argentina triumphing 3-0, a testament to Messi's individual prowess and the team's cohesive performance.

Ronaldo's Bold Declaration

Ronaldo, a two-time World Cup winner himself, lauded Messi's performance and his overall career achievements, stating it's time for the global football community to unequivocally recognize the Argentine as the GOAT. "What Messi is doing at his age, in this World Cup, is simply extraordinary. His hat-trick was a masterclass. Honestly, it's time for the world to accept that Lionel Messi is the GOAT," the Brazilian great was quoted as saying by TyC Sports. Why Are Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Others Wearing New 'FIFA World Cup Legacy' Badge?.

The timing and directness of Ronaldo's remarks, especially with the tournament still underway and Cristiano Ronaldo, 41, also participating with Portugal, adds a captivating layer to the narrative.

The declaration from a legend of Ronaldo's stature is bound to fuel intense discussion, especially with the World Cup progressing and the 'GOAT' debate perennially reigniting. As Messi continues to defy age and expectations, his performances are clearly leaving an indelible mark on even the most decorated figures in football.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (TyC Sports). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2026 03:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).