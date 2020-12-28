Bengaluru FC (BFC) will square off against Jamshedpur FC (JFC) in Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21. The match will be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa on December 28, 2020. Jamshedpur FC is currently in the 6th place on the ISL standings, with 2 wins, 2 losses and 4 draws in their 8 games. Bengaluru FC was enjoying an unbeaten run in ISL 2020/21 just before losing their previous game to ATK Mohun Bagan. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right page, if you are looking for BFC vs JFC ISL 2020-21 Dream11 along with tips to pick goalkeeper, defenders, midfielders, forwards and tips to pick playing XI. BFC vs JFC, Dream11: Sunil Chhetri, Stephen Eze, Nerijus Valskis & Other Key Players Must Pick in Your Fantasy Playing XI.

Bengaluru FC can reach the second place with a win, while a victory could potentially take Jamshedpur closer to the top four for the first time this season. Both teams have met on six occasions so far across ISL seasons. The Red Miners enjoyed an unbeaten run of six matches before losing 1-2 to FC Goa. BFC are tied at two wins each and shared points in two others. BFC vs JFC Head-to-Head Record: Ahead of ISL 2020-21 Clash, Here Are Match Results of Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC Last Five Encounters in Indian Super League.

Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – We will pick Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (BFC) as the goalkeeper for this Dream11 fantasy playing XI.

Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Peter Hartley (JFC), Juanan (BFC), Rahul Bheke (BFC) and Harmanjot Khabra (BFC) will be selected as defenders.

Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Alexandre Lima (JFC), Aitor Monroy (JFC) and Erik Paartalu (BFC) will be the three midfielders in the team.

Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Nerijus Valskis (JFC), Aniket Jadhav (JFC) and Sunil Chhetri (BFC) will be picked as the three forwards in the side.

Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (BFC), Peter Hartley (JFC), Juanan (BFC), Rahul Bheke (BFC), Harmanjot Khabra (BFC), Alexandre Lima (JFC), Aitor Monroy (JFC), Erik Paartalu (BFC), Nerijus Valskis (JFC), Aniket Jadhav (JFC), Sunil Chhetri (BFC).

Nerijus Valskis (JFC) can be chosen as captain of BFC vs JFC ISL 2020 Dream11 team, while Sunil Chhetri can be elected as vice-captain of your fantasy playing XI team.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 28, 2020 05:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).