Bengaluru FC (BFC) will square off against NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) in Indian Super League 2020-21 match no 21. The game will be held at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao, Goa on December 8, 2020. The Highlanders defeated SC East Bengal in their previous game. While Bengaluru FC registered their season first victory against Chennaiyin FC by defeating them by 1-0. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for BFC vs NEUFC Dream11 team prediction in ISL 2020-21 along with tips to pick goalkeeper, defenders, midfielders and forwards. Indian Super League 2020–21 Points Table Updated.

BFC skipper Sunil Chhetri finally got his first goal of ISL 7 with a penalty kick against the Marina Machans. The Blues will take on the Highlanders in a battle of two sides who are still undefeated in the ISL. NorthEast United FC has started their ISL season on a bright note, with two wins and two draws in their four matches. The Highlanders have displayed great discipline in their defence and the team has kept two clean sheets so far.

Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Selection: Goalkeeper – Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (BFC) must be your goalkeeper for this clash.

Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Selection: Defenders – Benjamin Lambot (NEUFC), Dylan Fox (NEUFC) and Juanan (BFC) must be your defenders for this clash.

Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Selection: Midfielders – Khassa Camara (NEUFC), Lalengmawia (NEUFC), Cleiton Silva (BFC) and Erik Paartulu (BFC) should be picked as five midfielders for JFC vs ATKMB Dream11 team.

Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Selection: Forwards – Kwesi Appiah (NEUFC), Idrissa Sylla (NEUFC) and Sunil Chhetri (BFC) must be your forward for this clash.

Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Selection: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (BFC), Benjamin Lambot (NEUFC), Dylan Fox (NEUFC), Juanan (BFC), Khassa Camara (NEUFC), Lalengmawia (NEUFC), Cleiton Silva (BFC), Erik Paartulu (BFC), Kwesi Appiah (NEUFC), Idrissa Sylla (NEUFC), Sunil Chhetri (BFC).

Sunil Chhetri (BFC) should be selected as captain for BFC vs NEUFC Dream11 team. While Kwesi Appiah (NEUFC) can be chosen as vice-captain for BFC vs NEUFC ISL 2020-21 fantasy team.

