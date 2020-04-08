Blaise Matuidi Beats Cristiano Ronaldo in Living Room Cup Challenge, CR7 Trolls Juventus Midfielder Even After Losing

Blaise Matuidi and Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The Living Room Cup Challenge by Cristiano Ronaldo has created quite a stir and many athletes have been taking up the task. This also includes Juventus midfielder Blaise Matuidi went on to beat Ronaldo by a whisker as he performed 144 reps in 45seconds and CR7 had 142 repetitions. Post this, Matuidi took to social media and posted a video of himself performing the exercise. The midfielder who beat Ronaldo went on to challenge him for a run. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner also trolled him hilariously on social media. Cristiano Ronaldo Registers Impressive Record in Living Room Cup Challenge, Bruno Fernandes Fails to Go Beyond 117 Reps (Watch Videos).

If one may recall, Blaise Matuidi was diagnosed with coronavirus and earlier last month and now when we see him performing this core crusher workout, it wouldn’t be wrong to say that the Juventus midfielder is doing well. Prior to this, it was Liverpool Harvey Elliot who beat CR7 as he performed 146 reps in 45 seconds. Now watch the video of Matuidi and then CR7’s reply

CR7’s reply

CR7's reply to Blaise Matuidi (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Prior to this, it was Olympian Caster Semenya who had beaten Cristiano Ronaldo at the Nike Living Room Cup Challenge. The South African sprinter performed 176 reps in 45 seconds with quite an ease. She had also taken to social media to post the video of herself performing the exercise. Before that Bruno Fernandes took to social media and posted a video where he was seen taking up the challenge. The Manchester United player could complete 117 reps in 45 seconds.